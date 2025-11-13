Inflation’s Bite

Naira, thou coin of fleeting worth,

In markets where thy value gives birth

To poverty’s child, on Nigerian earth.

Prices ascend like souls to heaven’s girth,

While wages lag, a curse upon the mirth

Of daily bread, now scarce and full of dearth.

What wit inflates what once was firm and true?

Eroding pockets, leaving naught but rue.

Stabilize, thou economic tide,

Let abundance in our larders abide.

Lord, deflate this bubble of despair,

Restore the balance fair and square.

_*Written by Oluwatosin Akinrinde, a poet, a literary & cultural writer.*_