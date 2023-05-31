Inflation: World’s Largest Asset Manager’s Ceo Expects More Rate Hikes

The Chief Executive of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc, Laurence Fink, said on Wednesday that inflation remained sticky and the Federal Reserve may need to hike interest rates further to contain price pressures. According to Reuters, Fink said at a Deutsche Bank financial services conference that he expected at least two more rate increases by the Fed. But he downplayed the risk of a U.S. recession, saying that, if one occurs, it would likely be modest.

“The Fed is going to have to be more vigilant. The economy is more resilient than the market realises,” he said. Even so, Fink said there were “pockets of problems” in the economy, such as the commercial real estate sector. “I just don’t see evidence of a reduction in inflation, or I don’t see evidence that we’re going to have a hard landing,” he said, referring to a scenario in which the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign pushes the economy into contraction. Fink said he expected a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling crisis, but that the “drama” around raising the government’s borrowing limit had eroded trust in the dollar.

A bill to lift the government’s borrowing cap is expected to get Congressional approval over the coming days, just ahead of the June 5 deadline indicated by the Treasury as when the government could run out of cash to pay for all its obligations.