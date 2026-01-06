Inflation: TUC Urges Review Of Workers’ Allowances

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged governments at all levels to urgently review and improve workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure amid persistent inflation and rising living costs.

The call was made by the President General of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, in a New Year message issued on behalf of the National Administrative Council (NAC) to mark the beginning of 2026.

Osifo said while organised labour expects the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027 in line with the Labour Act, immediate intervention is required to cushion the economic hardship facing Nigerian workers.

“As we step into 2026, Congress remains deeply concerned about the harsh economic realities confronting workers,” he said. “In view of persistent inflation and rising living costs, the TUC calls on governments at all levels to urgently review and enhance workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure, pending the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027.”

He warned that Nigerian workers must not be left to shoulder the burden of ongoing economic reforms without adequate protection and support.

Reflecting on the activities of organised labour in 2025, Osifo described the year as challenging but said the Congress emerged stronger through unity, discipline and coordination among its affiliates.

“The year 2025 tested the resilience of the labour movement. Through the vigilance of our organs and the unity of our Congress, we stood firm and remained resolute in defending the rights, dignity and welfare of Nigerian workers,” he said.

The TUC leader highlighted the successful conduct of its Quadrennial Delegates’ Conferences as a major milestone, noting that it renewed the Congress’ mandate and reinforced its commitment to democratic trade unionism.

He added that the Congress recorded notable gains in workers’ welfare advocacy, including sustained pressure for the implementation of the new national minimum wage across states and support for affiliates in negotiating collective bargaining agreements across various sectors.

On policy matters, Osifo said the TUC consistently opposed fiscal measures considered harmful to workers, including electricity tariff hikes and new Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction charges.

“We opposed policies that would further strain workers’ livelihoods, including electricity tariff increases and additional ATM charges, as labour cannot stand by while purchasing power continues to shrink,” he said.

The Congress also confirmed its opposition to proposed petroleum sector charges, including a 15 per cent import duty and a five per cent tax on petroleum products, which it said helped avert further increases in fuel prices.

On public sector remuneration, Osifo disclosed that the TUC engaged relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of consequential salary adjustments aimed at preserving purchasing power and maintaining industrial harmony.

He further stated that the Congress remains actively involved in discussions on proposed tax reforms, insisting on a fair and progressive system that does not disproportionately burden workers, low-income earners and the poor.

Beyond advocacy, the TUC announced the acquisition of a new national headquarters, describing it as a landmark institutional achievement.

“The acquisition of a new National Headquarters symbolises stability, growth and our renewed commitment to serving Nigerian workers with greater efficiency and professionalism,” Osifo said.

The Congress reaffirmed that unity would remain the foundation of the labour movement in 2026 and urged workers nationwide to remain steadfast.

“Unity remains our greatest strength. As we move into 2026, we do so with renewed resolve, strengthened solidarity and unwavering commitment to workers and to Nigeria,” the statement concluded.