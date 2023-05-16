Inflation sustains surge as April rate peaks at 22.22%

The country’s head- line inflation rate sustained its upward trajectory in April 2023, peaking at 22.22 per cent from March figure of 22.04 per cent. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this yesterday in its month- ly inflation data. April 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.18 per cent points when com- pared to March 2023 head- line inflation rate. Similarly, on a year-on- year basis, the headline in- flation rate was 5.40 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2022, which was 16.82 per cent. This shows that the head- line inflation rate on a year- on-year basis increased in April 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (April 2022). On a month-on-month basis, the All-Items Index in April 2023 was 1.91 per cent, which was 0.05 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in March 2023 (1.86%). This means that in April 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.05 per cent higher relative to March 2023. The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12-month ending April 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-months was 20.82 per cent, showing a 4.37 per cent increase com- pared to the 16.45 per cent recorded in April 2022.