Inflation Slowdown Boosts Prospect For Positive Real Return On Investment’

Analysts at Cowry Asset Manage – ment Limited have predicted that the recent deceleration in inflation will, “create prospect for positive real return on investment.”

The analysts, who made the prediction in their recently released mid-term economic outlook, noted that a positive real interest rate environment, if sustained, “might create room for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to cut interest rate.”

According to financial experts, a positive real interest rate environment refers to a situation where the return on an investment or the cost of borrowing is higher than the rate of inflation.

Following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the NBS early this year, Nigeria’s inflation rate fell sharply to 24.48per cent in January from 34.80 per cent in the preceding month.

The rate eased further to 23.18per cent in February and although it rose to 24.23 per cent in March, it has maintained a downward trend in subsequent months.

Last Wednesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that the country’s headline inflation rate dropped for the third consecutive month to 22.22 per cent in June 2025, from 22.97 per cent and 23.71 per cent recorded in May and April 2025 respectively.

However, the NBS stated that on a monthon-month basis, inflation rose slightly to 1.68 per cent in June, compared to 1.53 per cent in May, thus indicating that while the pace of price increases is slowing on an annual basis, prices are still rising faster from one month to the next.

Still, the Cowry Asset Management Limited analysts projected in their report that the headline inflation rate will likely fall further to 20 percent by December driven by enhanced stability in the foreign exchange market.