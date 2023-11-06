Inflation: Sanusi Sends Message To CBN Governor

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II has expressed concern over the current inflation rate in the country.

Sanusi who spoke on Monday requested that the new apex bank led by Olayemi Cardoso work tirelessly to lower the inflation rate.

Speaking while leading a group of Impact Investing Community (IIC) members on a formal visit to Cardoso, the newly appointed governor of the apex bank said that many people often “do not know the impact of a Central Bank’s works until a Central Bank fails.”

Addressing the high information rate will have a significant impact on people’s wealth, according to Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano and current Khalifa of the Tijaniyyah Sufi order of Nigeria and its adjacent nations.

The former Governor acknowledged the importance of long-term planning by the CBN in achieving its goals, even as he emphasised the need for the fiscal authorities to focus on agriculture and education, especially for the girl-child.

Khalifa Sanusi pledged his continued support, along with the Impact Investing Community, to the CBN in achieving its goals.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Impact Investing, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, said that they were at the CBN to register their willingness to support what the Bank and the Federal Government are doing in terms of changing Nigeria’s investment climate by redirecting resources to areas where they will make the most positive impact.

According to her, over $200 Trillion is available around the globe as investment funds, with $1 Trillion of it with impact investing.

She said that Impact Investing, with a presence in over 41 countries, is willing to blend with traditional investment practitioners to make an impact in the country.

While stressing the importance of social investment, she sought the support of the CBN to enable the body to achieve its goal.

This was even as the current apex Bank Governor, Cardoso reiterated that under his leadership, the Bank will focus mainly on the core mandate of price stability.

He said that he and his team are determined to change the narrative about the Bank and make it more impactful in the lives of Nigerians by curtailing inflation.

“At the end of our tenure, we want to look back and see that our policies have positively impacted people’s lives.”

The CBN boss said that the Impact Investment Community represents an excellent future for Nigeria and has the potential to transform the country’s economy by tapping into the investment opportunities available across the country and the world.

The governor gave an assurance that the apex bank would work with Impact Investing Community to establish frameworks that will encourage investments that will improve the lives of Nigerians and promote economic growth, while also praising the organization’s leadership and efforts to raise awareness and form partnerships.

Speaking as well, Dr. Bala Bello, the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services, emphasised the value of investing and stated that capital is shifting globally towards social investments.

He said that overcoming the obstacles the nation is currently facing will require cooperation and clear communication.