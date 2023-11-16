Inflation rises to 27.33% In October

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the 10th month in a row to hit 27.33 per cent in October compared to 26.72 per cent in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported yesterday. In its Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the average change over time in the prices of goods and services, the NBS said that year- on-year, the headline inflation in October this year was 6.24 per cent higher compared to 21.09 per cent recorded in October 2022.

According to the CPI report, year-on-year, food inflation rose by 7.80 per cent to 31.52 percent from 23.72 per cent in the corresponding period in 2022. Major contributors to the increase in inflation, according to the report, were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel; clothing and footwear, transport, and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance.

However, the report stated: “On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in October 2023 was 1.73 per cent, which was 0.37percent lower than the rate recorded in September 2023 (2.10 per cent). This means that in October 2023, the rate of increase in the average price level is less than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2023.”

Similarly, it noted: “The food inflation rate in October was 31.52 per cent on a year- on-year basis, which was 7.80 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2022 (23.72 per cent). The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and milk, cheese and eggs.

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October 2023 was 1.91per cent; this was 0.54 per cent lower compared to the rate recorded in September 2023 (2.45 per cent). The decline in food inflation on a month- over-month basis was caused by the decline in the rate of increase in the average prices of fruits, oil and fat, coffee, tea and cocoa, bread and cereals.”

The country’s inflation rate has maintained upward trend in recent years, prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike interest rates to the highest levels in nearly two decades. At its meeting in July, the MPC raised the MPR to 18.75 per cent, stating at the time that: “Hiking the interest rate has made a lot of difference in moderating the rate of inflation.”

Commenting on the latest inflation figures in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, spokesman of the CBN, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, expressed optimism that the low rate of increase in the average price level in October compared to September 2023, was a pointer to the fact that the apex bank’s monetary policy stance to tighten rates and its money market reforms were yielding the desired effect.

He said that in spite of 0.61 percent increase in the headline inflation rate from 26.72 per cent in September 2023 to 27.33 per cent in October 2023, the CBN was headed in the desired direction in terms of achieving price stability. “Moderation in month-on-month changes in prices observed in the headline, food and core components of the consumer basket followed reforms in the money market and relative stability in the FX market,” he added.