Inflation Projected To 16.84% As Exchange Rate Stability Drives Price Moderation

Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to decline further to 16.84 per cent in October 2025, down from 18.02 per cent recorded in September, according to the Access Bank Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The 1.18 percentage point drop marks the second consecutive month of easing inflation, signalling a potential turnaround in the country’s price stability outlook.

The report attributed the moderation to sustained exchange rate stability, improved food supplies from the ongoing harvest season, and gradual normalization of domestic production activities. These factors, it said, have helped ease pressure on consumer prices, especially in the food and transport segments, which have been major drivers of inflation over the past year.

According to the projection, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise by 2.1 points to 129.8 points in October 2025 from the previous month, reflecting moderate price increases despite the overall slowdown in inflationary pressure.

“The moderation in inflation reflects the combined impact of a relatively stable naira in the official and parallel markets, improved agricultural output due to favourable weather conditions, and improved supply chain efficiency,” the report stated.

It noted that food inflation, which constitutes over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s inflation basket, is expected to witness notable deceleration due to increased food availability from the harvest season.

Similarly, core inflation which excludes volatile items such as food and energy is expected to ease slightly, driven by better logistics and reduced import costs.