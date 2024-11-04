Inflation: Nigeria’s PMI Slides Further To 46.9 In October

Share

An intensification of the downturn in the private sector, occasioned by severe inflationary pressures, resulted in the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropping further to 46.9 in October 2024 from 49.8 in September, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said.

According to the report, the fall in the PMI in October, “signalled a marked deterioration in business conditions that was the most pronounced since March 2023.”

It added: “Central to the worsening business environment in October was an intensification of already-strong inflationary pressures. Overall input prices surged higher, with the latest rise the thirdfastest in the survey’s history.”

“Overall input costs rose at one of the sharpest rates on record, with selling prices increased accordingly. This resulted in marked reductions in new orders and business activity, while business sentiment was the lowest in the survey’s history.

More positively, firms increased their staffing levels marginally despite the drop in workloads,” the report further said. The report said that the steep increase in purchase costs, “reflected currency weakness and higher prices for fuel and transportation,” noting that, “efforts to help workers with rising living costs meant that staff pay was increased to the greatest extent in seven months.”

Faced with sharply rising input costs, Nigerian companies, the report stated, also increased their own selling prices rapidly in October, adding that “the rate of charge inflation was the fastest since March and fourth- strongest on record.”

“Steep price rises had a severe impact on customer demand, and new orders declined for the first time in three months.

Moreover, the rate of contraction was the sharpest since March 2023. “Business activity also decreased to the largest extent in 19 months, with only the agriculture sector bucking the wider trend to record a rise in output.

“Sharp falls in output and new orders dented business confidence in October, with sentiment falling to the low est on record,” the report said. It, however, noted that companies continued to increase their staffing levels, thereby raising employment for the sixth month running, albeit modestly.

Specifically, it noted that while some firms hired staff on a short-term basis to make sure work was finished on time, others reduced workforce numbers amid cost pressures.

According to the report, price pressures also contributed to a reduction in purchasing activity, as firms scaled back their input buying in response to falling client demand. “The marked fall in purchasing was the most pronounced since March 2023. In turn, stocks of inputs also decreased, and for the third month running,” the report further said.

Commenting on the report: Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said: “Nigeria’s private sector activity worsened further in October, with the headline PMI settling at a 19-month low of 46.9 points from 49.8 in September.

The notable reason for this worsening business environment in October was an intensification of already-strong inflationary pressures, reflecting currency weakness and higher prices for fuel and transportation.

