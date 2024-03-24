Inflation, Naira, interest rate top at MPC’s 2nd meeting under Cardoso

S ome analysts say the aggressive tightening measures, which reflect the CBN’s firm commitment to reining in inflation, curbing Naira liquidity (currently at an all-time high of ₦93 trillion) attracting FX inflows and restoring exchange rate stability may be at variance with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to making credit available to the small and medium scale enterprises as well as double digit gross domestic products (GDP).

These and many more, according to sources close to the meeting would top the agenda of the two-day 294th Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. The MPC is the highest policy-making committee of the Central Bank with the mandate to review economic and financial conditions in the economy, determine appropriate stance of policy in the short to medium term, and review regularly, the CBN monetary policy framework and adopt changes when necessary. Underscoring the enormity of the task before the MPC, Cardoso in the notice of the meeting said: “I wish to acknowledge the significance of presiding over the inaugural Monetary Policy Committee meeting as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria amidst a backdrop of profound economic challenges: escalating inflationary pressures, sluggish economic growth, volatile exchange rates of the Naira, and a rising cost of living.” Speaking further, through a post on the bank’s X handle, he said: “The anticipation among Nigerians for this meeting to deliver viable solutions that will steer the economy towards sustainable growth and position Nigeria as an attractive investment destination is palpable. “On a global scale, economic growth remains subdued while inflation, persistently exceeding the targets of most Central Banks, exhibits a gradual decline.

Geopolitical conflicts continue to disrupt global supply chains, contributing to escalating debts reaching unprecedented levels.” During the meeting, the apex bank is expected to review recent economic indicators, inflation rates, and exchange rate stability. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Offier, Financial Derivatives Company, (FDC) in the current FDC Whispers, released at the weekend, set the tone for part of the discussions for the committee members when he said, the surprise growth recorded in GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 does not mean all is well with the economy. “Nigeria’s Q4’23 GDP growth of 3.46 per cent, up from 2.54 per cent in Q3’23, was a pleasant surprise. The oil sector also rebounded after 14 quarters of contraction, offering a flicker of hope at the end of a dark tunnel. Domestic oil production increased by 16 per cent to 1.476mbpd in February 2024 from 1.27 mbpd in May 2023. However, there are disturbing trends. Of the 46 activities tracked by the NBS, only nine (19.57%) expanded, while the others (80.43%) either slowed or contracted. Over the horizon, there are emerging trends that could pose downside risks to sustainable and accelerated economic growth,” the foremost economist said. Commenting further, Rewane said insurgency and political misunderstandings were beclouding the nation’s economic outlook. “Nigeria is the eye of a storm of violent insurrections across some geopolitical zones. Kidnapping in the North West (Kaduna State) and sporadic outbreaks of food protests in the South West (Oyo State).

The country seems to be on tenterhooks. No one knows when the next shoe will drop. The most dangerous of these incidents being the Okuama battle between the Nigerian army Amphibious Battalion and the indigenes of two villages. What was a local dispute escalated to a major crisis. This has the potential to disrupt oil production, with a significant negative impact on the value of the Naira in the forex market,” he added. According to him, there are divergent views regarding what should be its optimal move of MPC following its supersized rate hike of 400 basis points in February. “While monetary policy tools may not be sufficient to rein in a 30-year high inflation rate of 31.7 per cent, the CBN is expected to remain focused and consistent with its signal. Although the naira appreciation to N1,490/$ is soothing news, more time is needed to tame an inflation rate that is already on a runaway trajectory. Moreover, given that Nigeria’s inflation is significantly supply- induced, there is need for additional nonmonetary reforms (fiscal) to control the elevated inflation in the country,” he concluded.