Inflation May Fall To A Single Digit By January 2026, Says Teriba

The Chief Executive Officer of leading financial consulting firm, Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has said that the deceleration effect of Detty December could continue into the New Year and lead to inflation falling to a single digit in January 2026.

Nigeria’s inflation fell for the seventh straight month to 16.05 percent in October, and most analysts have predicted a further decline in the rate when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for November 2025 on Monday.

However, in a report he released on Friday, Teriba argued that contrary to the view that the slowdown in inflation was triggered by the CPI rebasing exercise carried out by the NBS late last year, it was more likely the result of the “lagged effect” of last year’s Detty December.

He thus contends that the lagged effect of this year’s Detty December “could be strong enough to bring YOY CPI into single digit in January 2026.”

He stated: “The onset of Deceleration of inflation in December 2024 was not triggered by rebasing but more likely by Detty December.

The steep Deceleration in YOY inflation from 33% in December 2024 to 24.48% in January 2025 was not the result of rebasing more likely the lagged effect of Detty December.