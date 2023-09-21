Inflation: LCCI Predicts Bleak Outlook for Nigerian Businesses

Given the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing inflation rate (year-on-year) rose to 25.80 per cent in August from 24.08 recorded in July, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has forecast that the slow pace of headline inflation month-on-month may result in Nigerian businesses implementing a variety of cost reduction strategies to remain in operations.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in a press release, while reacting to the recently released CPI for August 2023 headline inflation rate by NBS. Almona warned that Nigerian businesses could employ cost reduction strategies, including downsizing and local sourcing of input factors as they bid to lower operating expenses amidst the rising inflation rate since path of price movements remains unclear in the near term.

The LCCI DG said: “The chamber is concerned about the uptick in inflation (year- on-year) driven by increase in both the food and core components of the CPI. “However, the slow pace of headline inflation month-on- month may be an indication that the path of price movement remains unclear in the near term. As a result, we anticipate businesses will implement a variety of cost reduction strategies, includ- ing downsizing and local sourcing of input factors as they bid to lower operating expenses.

“Also, household real income will continue to experience decline, especially in the near term.” Speaking further, the renowned economic expert indicated that there was need for the government to implement prudent fiscal policy measures, particularly in terms of borrowing as well as address the challenge of food inflation as part of recommendations to tame inflation in the country.

She stated: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry recommends gov- ernment to implement prudent fiscal policy measures particularly in terms of borrowing as well as address the challenge of food inflation by immediately reducing/removing tax on basic food items to protect the most vulnerable. “We implore the government to hasten the provision of the anticipated palliatives to lessen the impact of the rising trend in prices on economic agents.

“Further, we urge the CBN to pause interest rate hike to relieve the pressures on the supply side, especially at this time.”