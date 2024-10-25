Inflation: Kwara Health Insurance Agency Reviews Premiums

Share

…Says Kwara is last to adjust rate

Kwara State Health Insurance Agency has announced an upward review of the health insurance premiums among the enrollees in the state with effect from this year, December.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, said “This is to accommodate the rising costs of drugs, consumables, and provider payouts to continue providing high-quality healthcare services,” adding that the number of enrollees has increased to 70,000 in the last two months.

The new rates, she added, are as follows: informal sector premium: N15,500 per person per year (up from N6,000); formal sector premium N18,000 per person per year (up from N9,000); family package (for a total of 6 members) for the informal sector: N75,000; family package (for a total of 6 members) for the formal sector: N87,000.

The Executive Secretary described the increment as a difficult decision for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the agency, “given the continuing economic hardships that many families face, and despite the result of the actuarial reviews done”.

She, however, said that the scheme needed to adjust the old premiums to accommodate the rising costs of drugs, consumables, and provider payouts to continue providing high-quality healthcare services.

Dr. Jetawo-Winter, who said that reviews are supposed to be done every three years, added that Kwara State had not reviewed in the last seven years of commencement of the implementation of the Kwara State Health Insurance scheme.

She also said that the adjustments had been considered and implemented in most States in Nigeria long before now, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Citing already existing premiums in neighboring States, Kogi State informal sector plan was already at a rate of N15,000 since the last four years, Ondo State’s individual plan is N18,000, also implemented years ago,” she said.

“The NHIA just increased all their drug and consumable tariffs and capitation to their providers. The pricing of these tariffs is derived from premiums, paid by enrolled beneficiaries.

“Kwara State is the last State to adjust tariffs nationwide, while other states continue to review even after their already increased premiums.

“Why This Adjustment Matters? Despite the premium increase, Kwara State Health Insurance remains one of the most affordable and reliable ways to access healthcare. By paying a flat premium, residents can avoid the financial stress of sourcing funds for unexpected medical expenses for a full year, and renewable afterward.

“Even the purchase of drugs and consumables without accessing your doctors’ office is just as unbearable.

“The scheme ensures access to healthcare services for 365 days a year, covering registration, consultations, investigations, admissions, treatments, surgeries, drugs and consumables, etc. as outlined in the benefits package.

“Even with these new premiums, the scheme continues to be heavily subsidized, meaning Kwara residents still enjoy significantly reduced healthcare costs, compared to paying out-of-pocket expenditures for medical services.

“The new rates will not affect existing policies, but renewals on and after the commencement date will attract the updated premiums.”

The agency also said that it understands the challenges that the change may bring, adding that it is confident that it is necessary to guarantee sustainable, quality healthcare for all.

“The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency asks for your cooperation and understanding during this transition period. We remain committed to our promise of providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for every resident of Kwara,” she added.

