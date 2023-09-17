Inflation Hits 30% Year-End –Experts

As Nigeria’s rising inflation hit 25.8 per cent in August, according to the latest NBS report, analysts warn that the high inflation rate portends serious danger for the economy as all economic agents from households, businesses and investors will be affected.

They noted that naira depreciation, higher energy (fuel and electricity) and food prices, logistics costs and money supply growth, were some of the major drivers of Nigeria’s inflation. They added that inflation will increase above 30 percent by yearend unless the government takes urgent measures to halt the trend.

“The inflation data in our view reflects only in part the lifting of the subsidy. Much of the pre-existing pressure came from Nigeria’s monetary policy stance in the months that preceded this outcome and the continued naira depreciation on the parallel market,” they added.

Israel Odubola, a Lagos-based research economist said: “For households, it implies they are spending more to procure basic goods and services. This means that larger amounts would be allocated to non-discretionary expenditure, leaving them with fewer resources for savings or investments.

It also increases the risk of worsening the poverty situation in Nigeria,” he said. According to Odubola, persisting higher inflation increases operational expenditure for businesses and if cost is not properly managed, it could dampen their profitability.

A former President and Chairman of Council, Institute of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Prof Segun Ajibola, said Nigeria’s surging inflation needed to be curbed holistically. Ajibola, who is also a professor of economics at Babcock University, said: “The fundamental problems are still with us.

We have to face the issues squarely to address the problem of inflation. “It requires a holistic approach. So many things have to be harmonised and so many things have to be tackled; especially things that push costs of production and those that affect agriculture.”

Partner and Chief Economist at KPMG Nigeria, Dr Yemi Kale, had said that the net benefits of the subsidy removal were positive, but noted that there would be disruptions arising from a direct increase in energy prices, inflation rate, and transportation fares.

He said, “This disruption has an indirect impact on the increase in food prices and consumer demand. This is so because their purchasing power is weakened; consumer demand also shrinks unless the government provides some kind of relief to cushion the effect.

“In addition, households would begin to cut their expenditures, leading to businesses recording decrease in demand amid rising costs of operation increases. This is particularly going to affect the Micro-Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, and this would eventually birth layoffs, hence increasing unemployment rate and insecurities.”

Also speaking, David Omojomolo at the London-based Capital Economics said. “We expect inflation to edge towards 30 percent year-on-year in the coming months. Against that backdrop, the Central Bank will probably have to respond with further monetary tightening,”

“But there’s a clear risk that policymakers continue to prioritise supporting economic growth over tackling inflation and deliver less tightening than we expect,” he added.

He said the worsening inflation backdrop will lead to an extra 275 basis points of hikes, to 21.50 per cent, by year-end. Prof. Tunde Adeoye, Senior Lecturer in Economics at the University of Lagos, urged the government to tackle the surging inflation rate, saying he sees the Central Bank raising interest rate to control it.

He tasked the government to take strong measures to curb inflation and attract foreign investors. “Positive policy decisions may lead to an upgrade in Nigeria’s credit rating, but continued reforms are necessary. If the Central Bank doesn’t act decisively, it may struggle to attract foreign investors.

These investors play a vital role in stabilizing the country’s currency, the naira,” he said. Also, the Stanbic IBTC Purchasing Managers Index report for August, noted that activities of private businesses dipped midway through the third quarter of the year as rising prices weakened demand.

According to the report, input costs and output charges increased to the largest extent since the survey began almost a decade ago. It said inflation again reflected higher transportation costs as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy, plus currency weakness.

The report further noted that rates of increase in purchase prices and staff costs accelerated, the latter hitting a new survey peak. Meanwhile, analysts at Cordros Research said on Friday, “We expect the pressure on non-food inflation to remain intact as existing factors stoking prices have intensified.

Notably, we highlight that currency pressures have worsened as the FX demand and supply dynamics remain the same at the official and unofficial FX markets.