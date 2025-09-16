Inflation, Food Prices To Drop Soon – Presidency

Tope Fausa, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, has appealed to Nigerians to be expectant, as inflation is soon to fall to a single digit.

Fausa, who made this appeal on Tuesday while speaking during The Morning Brief on Channels Television, assured Nigerians that food prices had started to plummet.

New Telegraph reports that Fausa’s remark follows the report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which stated that inflation fell to 20.12% in August 2025, down from 21.88% in July.

The NBS equally revealed that the August 2025 inflation rate showed a 1.76% drop compared to July.

The status agency confirmed that despite the inflation, prices have started to drop compared to the previous months.

Reacting to claims by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that Nigerians were dying daily as a result of hunger, Fausa said, “Atiku merely made a political statement which is expected at this time, because he’s trying to see how he can wangle himself back into the presidency, and I don’t comment on political things.

“He doesn’t have to commend the current government for the achievement, but the rest of us just need to stick with the black and white.”

The Special Adviser conceded to the fact that 20.12% is a high number, but stated that the figures now reflect a long-overdue rebasing.

He said, “A 20.12 inflation is still large in many quarters because what it says is that prices are still increasing in some quarters, but not as they used to be.

“It is rebasing. The rebasing came in about six years after it ought to have been done. Our concern should be that our statistics and data should be much more on point and frequent.

“So the rebasing was done, and it gave us the true picture of where we are. So, for every emotional reason, somebody believes that we should still be around 30 per cent. Well, that is their own cup of tea. The most important thing is that the rebasing was done several months back, and what we are seeing is a consistent drop in inflation.”

Speaking on the temporary nature of inflation, Fausa cited certain countries

“Inflation does not increase forever, not in any country. We have Ghana next to us, with inflation up to 40 per cent. Today, their inflation is trending down to a single digit. Nigeria’s inflation will get to a single digit as well; it’s a matter of time.

“Pakistan’s economy experienced inflation of up to 40 per cent some two years ago. Today, they are battling deflation, which is even a bigger issue because when there is no incentive for people to produce more goods themselves, everything goes down again.

“Nigeria’s inflation will certainly go to a single digit. Besides, that’s not the only positive thing we can see.”

In addition, Fausa noted that the naira has strengthened, stating that oil prices are improving in the global market.

He explained, “Yesterday, the naira traded at some point, N1,497/\$1. For the first time in like eight months, we have clocked the N1,400 region, and that’s remarkable.

“And if we look at why the inflation is reducing, for anybody that cares to know, of course, crude is one of our key drivers of inflation. The exchange rate is also another key driver. The exchange rate has stabilised, and it’s actually via market forces.”

He also spoke about the recent stability of food prices.

“A very respected source I respect in the agriculture sector, told me that for the first time in 26 years, this year, we did not have the usual recourse around tomato prices soaring and shortages. Some farmers are even complaining that the government is now crashing food prices to make it affect their businesses negatively.

“Nigerians, including these farmers, are enjoying the drop in food prices because they are much more stable.”