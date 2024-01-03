Inflation, fiscal, forex pressures expected to persist

In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report, released a few weeks ago, the World Bank stated that Nigeria’s new central government avoided a fiscal cliff by implementing bold reforms. The reforms, the bank said, included ending the gasoline-Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy and shifting to a unified, market-reflective foreign exchange (FX) rate. The report, however, noted that “these essential reforms entail painful adjustments. They have led to an increase of retail gasoline prices by an average of 163 per cent. The naira has depreciated against the US dollar by approximately 41 per cent in the official market and by about 30 per cent in the parallel market. To reap the benefits of the bold reforms and difficult but necessary economic adjustments now underway, it is essential to sustain and fully implement the reforms and take complementary actions.” Specifically, the World Bank recommended measures that it said were required to further sustain and achieve the full benefits of reforms already embarked on by the government.

World Bank’s recommendations

These include, sustaining the inflation fight and improving the stability of the foreign exchange market; achieving fiscal consolidation by sustaining savings from the PMS subsidy reform, improving non-oil revenues and addressing structural barriers to growth. Commenting on the report, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said: “The petrol subsidy and FX management reforms are critical steps in the right direction towards improving Nigeria’s economic outlook. Now is the time to truly turn the corner by ensuring coordinated fiscal and monetary policy actions in the short to medium term.” “Continued reform implementation can ensure that Nigeria benefits from the difficult adjustments underway. This includes ensuring that improved oil revenues following the sharply increased PMS price accrue to the federation. In the mediumterm, the economy will then begin to benefit from increasing fiscal space for development spending, including on power and transport infrastructure, as well as on human capital,” he added. Also, World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report, Alex Sienaert, said: “With the continued implementation of macroeconomic stabilisation reforms, Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.5 per cent in 2023-2026, or 0.5 percentage points higher than in a scenario where the reforms had not been implemented. “In 2024, Nigeria has an opportunity to turn the corner to a more stable and predictable macroeconomic environment, and easier access to foreign exchange (FX) and imported inputs, which is critical to creating new jobs and lifting people out of poverty.”

FDC’s projections

Similarly, in its December 2023 Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation released a fortnight ago, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) forecast that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 3.3 per cent this year from an estimated growth rate of 2.61 per cent last year. According to the firm, the projected increased GDP growth this year will be underpinned by factors such as: Reduced pace of inflation, improved foreign exchange supply, the operations of the Dangote Refinery and improved investment. The FDC, which noted that President Bola Tinubu’s visits to different countries since he assumed office on May 29 last year, “indicates an investment-led growth strategy,” pointed out that “Nigeria’s business environment will improve as the policy direction becomes clear.” While the firm said it believed “2024 looks promising,” it, however, stated that “policies must be credible to drive investment flows,” which are critical to driving Nigeria’s growth in the mid to long-term. Stressing that “Investment is a function of confidence,” the FDC pointed out that investors will have confidence in a country’s economy if such a country has political and economic stability, policy consistency and clarity, as well as strong institutions and physical infrastructure. It said that Nigeria’s debt was becoming unsustainable, warning that an expected high interest rate environment may worsen Nigeria’s debt burden in 2024. “Nigeria serviced its debt with 99 per cent of its revenue in H1’23. Nigeria’s debt burden will be exacerbated by high interest rates in 2024. Efficient use of borrowed funds is crucial for its debt sustainability. The Federal Government must spend on productive sectors to boost revenue sources,” the firm stated.

On naira volatility, the FDC said that with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) expected to make changes in the structure of the foreign exchange market, coupled with monetary policy tightening and improved forex supply, it believes that the naira will be less volatile this year. Some of the likely changes in the structure of the forex market which will boost naira stability include, according to the firm, a “reduction in capital controls and increase in transparency and price discovery (and) CBN adopting a wholesale Dutch auction system.” In addition, the FDC said it expects an improvement in Nigeria’s external sector this year, which will be supported by factors such as, a favorable terms of trade, increase in domestic oil production as well as an increase in the country’s foreign exchange earnings occasioned by the sale of Dangote refined petroleum to West African countries. Furthermore, the firm said it expects, “clear policy direction and ease in global monetary tightening to support investment flows in H2’24.” In fact, Bloomberg, which stated over the weekend that the naira recorded its worst performance last year since the return of democracy in 1999 and that analysts are predicting further depreciation of the local currency this year, reported Vetiva Capital Management Limited as saying that unless the Federal Government lures international investors or ramps up oil output, the naira may slip further. The report said: “Foreign reserves in Africa’s biggest crude producer are at the lowest in six years with most of them encumbered by overdue short-term overseas obligations.” It quoted a senior economist at Tellimer Ltd. Patrick Curran, as saying “it’s clear that further devaluation — alongside tighter monetary policy — is needed to reduce imbalances in the FX market.” “A significant rise in external reserves, material increase in foreign exchange inflows, and reduction in money supply” will be positive for the naira, Vetiva Capital said in a note to clients, according to the news agency.

Cardoso’s CIBN annual dinner speech

Interestingly, Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed duty only in September, also dwelt on the aforementioned issues in his keynote address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 58th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, held in Lagos on November 24. For instance, he said: “A thorough assessment of the economy reveals significant challenges, including high and rising inflation, inadequate foreign exchange supply, depreciation of the exchange rate, limited external reserves, weakened output, and high unemployment. These challenges have led to increased interest rates, discouraging investments in productive activities. “Within the banking system, high inflation has affected asset quality and solvency ratios. Additionally, the persistent depreciation of the naira poses a significant risk for domestic banks with foreign exchange exposures.” Stressing that the apex bank is determined to tackle inflation and exchange rate instability, he said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is committed to achieving monetary and price stability. This is not just a technical objective, but it has reallife implications for the wellbeing of our citizens. Through targeted policies, transparent market operations, and coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, we can ensure a more stable exchange rate, control inflation, and create an enabling environment for businesses and individuals to thrive.”

He further said: “The primary mandate of the CBN is to ensure price stability, in addition to other objectives such as issuing legal tender currency, safeguarding external reserves, promoting a sound financial system, and providing economic and financial advice to the government. In line with our strategy to refocus on our core mandate, the CBN will discontinue direct quasi-fiscal interventionist activities and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy. “As part of this refocus, the CBN has just approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of our monetary policy. The details and requirements for this framework are currently being finalised alongside the fiscal authorities. Additionally, the CBN will provide forward guidance, enhance transparency, and maintain effective communication with the public to anchor expectations and build trust among stakeholders.” On ensuring exchange rate stability, he said: “Our monetary policies will aim to achieve price stability, foster sustainable economic growth, stabilize the exchange rate of the naira, and reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing and investments in the real sector. “In order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, transparent, and harmonized rules governing market operations are essential. New foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.”

Banks to recapitalise

Although Cardoso said that despite the challenging global and domestic macroeconomic environment, Nigeria’s financial sector demonstrated resilience in 2023, with key indicators of financial soundness largely meeting regulatory benchmarks and stress tests conducted on the banking industry also indicating its strength under mildto-moderate scenarios of sustained economic and financial stress, the CBN Governor noted that, “there is room for further strengthening and enhancing resilience to shocks.” In this regard, he said that in order to ensure that the banking industry is strong enough to help the President Bola Tinubu administration realise its ambitious goal of achieving a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1.0 trillion over the next seven years, the CBN will be directing banks to increase their capital. As he put it, “Clconsidering the policy imperatives and the projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy. It is not just about the stability of the financial system in the present moment, as we have already established that the current assessment shows stability. “However, we need to ask ourselves: Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1.0 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is ‘No!’ unless we take action. Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, we will be directing banks to increase their capital.”

Conclusion

While the consensus in financial circles is that the devaluation of the naira makes it imperative for the CBN to direct lenders to increase their capital base and that the apex bank may announce guidelines for the exercise this year, experts stress that it should be implemented in such a way that it does not hurt consumer confidence in banking. Experts also point out that the CBN’s chances of effectively tackling inflation as well as fiscal and forex pressures will depend on how well it coordinates with the fiscal authorities.