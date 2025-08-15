Inflation Eased Down To 21.88% In July – NBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measuring inflation dropped further in July 2025, easing down to 21.88% relative to the June 2025 headline inflation rate

of 22.22%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its latest data.

The ease showed a decrease of 0.34% compared to the June 2025 Headline inflation rate.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.52% lower than the rate recorded in July 2024

(33.40%).

Food inflation rate in July 2025 was 22.74% on a year-on-year basis. This was 16.79% points lower compared to the rate recorded in July 2024 (39.53%).

“The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year. On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in July 2025 was 3.12%, down by 0.14% compared to June 2025 (3.25%). The decrease can be attributed to the rate of decrease in the average prices of vegetable oil, bean (White), rice local, maize flour, guinea corn (Sorghum), wheat flour, millet whole grain, etc”

“The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending July 2025 over the previous

twelve-month average was 26.97%, which was 9.39% lower compared to the average annual rate of change recorded in July 2024 (36.36%)”

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in July 2025 was 1.99%, which was 0.31% higher than the rate recorded in June 2025 (1.68%).

“This means that in July 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in June 2025”.

“In July 2025, all Items inflation rate on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Borno (34.52%), Niger (27.18%), and Benue (25.73%), while Yobe (11.43%), Zamfara (12.75%), and Katsina (15.64%)

recorded the lowest rise in Headline inflation on a Year-on-Year basis. On a Month-on-Month basis, however, July 2025 recorded the highest increases in Borno (6.11%), Zamfara (5.72%), Kano

(4.31%), while Bauchi (0.26%), Katsina (0.30%), and Anambra (0.37%) recorded the lowest rise in Month-on-Month inflation.

Food inflation in July 2025 on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Borno (55.56%), Osun (29.10%), Ebonyi (29.06%), while Katsina (6.61%), Adamawa (9.90%), and Zamfara (14.72%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis.

On a Month-on-Month basis,

however, July 2025 Food inflation was highest in Borno (10.89%), Kano (10.86%), and Sokoto (7.43%), while Zamfara (-6.00%), Bauchi (-2.18%) and Abia (-1.06%), recorded decline in Food

inflation on a Month-on-Month basis.