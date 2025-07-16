Inflation Eased By 0.76% In June

Inflation in Nigeria declined to 22.22 percent in June 2025, down from 22.97 percent recorded in May 2025, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

The latest data shows a 0.76 percentage point decrease in headline inflation, signaling a marginal ease in inflationary pressure. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation rate in June 2025 was 11.97 percentage points lower than the 34.19 percent recorded in June 2024. This indicates a notable slowdown in the rate of inflation compared to the same period last year.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in June 2025 rose to 1.68 percent, which is 0.15 percentage points higher than the 1.53 percent recorded in May 2025. This means that the average price level increased at a faster rate in June than in May.

Food inflation for June 2025 was recorded at 21.97 percent on a year-on-year basis, reflecting an 18.90 percentage point drop compared to the 40.87 percent recorded in June 2024. The significant decline is attributed to the change in the base year used for calculations. On a month-on-month basis, however, the food inflation rate rose to 3.25 percent, up from 2.19 percent in May 2025. The increase was driven by rising prices of items such as dried green peas, fresh pepper, dried white shrimps, crayfish, fresh meat, fresh tomatoes, plantain flour, and ground pepper.

The average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending in June 2025 stood at 28.28 percent. This represents a decrease of 7.06 percentage points when compared to the 35.35 percent recorded over the corresponding period in 2024.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural products and energy, was recorded at 22.76 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2025. This marks a 4.64 percentage point decline from the 27.4 percent recorded in June 2024. On a month-on-month basis, core inflation rose to 2.46 percent in June 2025, compared to 1.10 percent in May 2025. The average twelve-month annual core inflation rate ending in June 2025 was 24.14 percent, slightly up from 24.06 percent in June 2024.

In terms of state-level data, the year-on-year headline inflation rate in June 2025 was highest in Borno at 31.63 percent, followed by Abuja at 26.79 percent and Benue at 25.91 percent. The lowest rates were recorded in Zamfara at 9.90 percent, Yobe at 13.51 percent, and Sokoto at 15.78 percent. On a month-on-month basis, the highest increases were observed in Ekiti at 5.39 percent, Delta at 5.15 percent, and Lagos at 5.13 percent. Meanwhile, Zamfara recorded a significant decline at -6.89 percent, followed by Niger at -5.35 percent and Plateau at -4.01 percent.

For food inflation on a year-on-year basis, Borno recorded the highest rate at 47.40 percent, followed by Ebonyi at 30.62 percent and Bayelsa at 28.64 percent. The lowest year-on-year food inflation was reported in Katsina at 6.21 percent, Adamawa at 10.90 percent, and Sokoto at 15.25 percent. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation was highest in Enugu at 11.90 percent, Kwara at 9.97 percent, and Rivers at 9.88 percent. Borno, Sokoto, and Bayelsa saw month-on-month declines of -7.63 percent, -6.43 percent, and -6.34 percent respectively.

The NBS data reflects a mixed inflation outlook, with year-on-year figures showing improvement, while month-on-month metrics reveal persistent short-term price pressures across key categories.