Inflation Decline: FG Shifts Attention To Making Agric Inputs More Affordable

Following a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that food inflation moderated significantly to 16.87 per cent in September from 21.87 per cent in August, reflecting a 5.0 percentage-point decline, the Federal Government has disclosed it is going to intensify efforts to make agricultural inputs more affordable and accessible to farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who made this known in an interview in Abuja, said that government’s priority had shifted from reducing food prices—which have already started to ease—to addressing the high costs of critical farm inputs such as fertilizers, irrigation systems, and fuel.

According to him, this provides stakeholders the opportunity to contribute to three proposed bills: the Cassava Flour (Mandatory Inclusion into Flour Production) (Establishment) Bill, 2023; the National Food Reserve Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2023; and the Rice Development Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 before the National Assembly.

Kyari explained that the Tinubu administration was developing mechanisms to support farmers through credit facilities and private sector partnerships, making essential inputs more affordable across all key crops. “We are trying to create mechanisms that will allow farmers to access credit and, at the same time, cheaper products for farming,” he said, adding that these interventions would benefit not only staple crops but also vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

On tackling post-harvest losses, a long-standing challenge for Nigeria’s food security, the minister announced a new legacy project focusing on community-level storage facilities, moving away from the large urban silos that have historically dominated government policy.

“We are driving a new harvest silos programme where about 85 per cent of storage will be located within rural communities to replace the old, inefficient silos,” Kyari noted. Funding for this initiative will come from the New Growth Infrastructure Fund and the National Agriculture Development Fund, both aimed at strengthening the agricultural value chain and reducing food wastage.

Community-based storage is expected to help preserve surplus produce, release it during scarcity periods, and stabilise prices. While food prices have declined since last year, the minister stressed that the government’s goal was to achieve greater stability and affordability by 2026.

Kyari highlighted that additional support measures to boost productivity, enhance mechanisation, and promote agro-processing would soon be rolled out in partnership with state governments and farmer cooperatives. “Our goal is to make sure that every farmer, big or small, has the tools, inputs, and storage facilities needed to contribute to national food security,” he affirmed.

Furthermore, experts note that high input costs, inadequate storage, and weak distribution networks have long hindered sustainable food production, and the government’s renewed focus on structural reforms signals a strategic shift to address these bottlenecks.

With improved access to inputs, enhanced storage, and better credit facilities, Nigeria aims to consolidate gains in the food market and move toward self-sufficiency and long-term food security by 2026. Already, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 18.02% in September 2025, marking the sixth consecutive monthly decline since March.

This represents the lowest inflation figure since May 2022 and brings it closer to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) medium-term target. Food inflation moderated significantly to 16.87% in September from 21.87 per cent in August, reflecting a 5.0 percentage-point decline.

Similarly, core inflation dropped by 0.80 percentage points to 19.53 per cent, compared to 20.33 per cent recorded in August. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation declined to -1.57 per cent, indicating that food supply outpaced demand, resulting in temporary deflation in food prices.

This trend was driven largely by falling prices of key staples such as maize, garri, beans, millet, potatoes, onions, eggs, tomatoes, and fresh pepper. Given this sustained downward trend, market expectations for a moderate interest rate cut are likely to shape the CBN’s next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.

Further easing of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) could help reduce business operating costs and cushion the cost-of-living pressure on low- and middleincome households. Agric stakeholders are urging the CBN to maintain clear, transparent, and predictable policy communication to anchor inflation expectations and reduce speculative pressures.

Stronger coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities remains essential to boost production, stabilize markets, and support economic agents. Finally, addressing insecurity in key agricultural regions and climate-related disruptions, including widespread flooding is critical to sustaining food supply and ensuring long-term price stability