Inflation Deceleration, Naira Stability, Spotlight CBN’s Reforms

The stability recorded in the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar for most part of this year, rising external reserves and the slowdown in inflation, highlight the positive impact that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reform measures had on the economy this year, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In the keynote address he presented at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’ (CIBN) annual bankers’ dinner in November, last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, noted that the apex bank’s orthodox monetary policy tools, which saw it adopting a tight monetary policy stance, was beginning to curb surging inflation.

Cardoso, who announced that the regulator was expecting a downward trend in inflation this year, said that although inflation remained high, despite the CBN raising the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5per cent in 2024, the apex bank was optimistic that its measures would yield the desired result this year, “particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take 6-9 months to impact the consumer sector.”

He also predicted that the stability in the foreign exchange market recorded in the last quarter of 2024, was likely to continue this year and further help to rein in inflation.

Rebasing of CPI

In fact, prospects for lower inflation this year brightened when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in conjunction with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), announced, on January 10, that they planned to rebase both the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

They stated that the move was aimed at aligning economic statistics with current realities, adding that the year 2019 had been chosen as the new base year for the GDP, replacing the previous base year of 2010, while 2024 would be the new base year for the CPI, replacing the former base year of 2009.

This led to most analysts saying that they expected the methodology adopted by the NBS for the rebasing of the CPI to result in a drop in inflation. In line with that expectation, the rebased CPI data for January 2025, released by the NBS, showed that the headline inflation rate fell sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025.

The inflation rate fell further to 23.18 per cent in February and although it rose slightly to 24.23 percent in March, it resumed its downward trend in April and May, falling to 23.71 percent and 22.97 percent respectively.

May MPC meeting

Interestingly, despite the slowdown in inflation, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting in May, voted, for the second time in a row, to leave key parameters unchanged including retaining the MPR at 27.50 percent.

Commenting on the decision, Cardoso said the Committee’s decision to maintain the rate was unanimous and driven by recent positive macroeconomic indicators. He noted that the relative improvements in some key macroeconomic indicators were expected to support the overall moderation in prices in the near to medium term.

He particularly cited the progressive narrowing of the gap between the official foreign exchange market rate, and Bureaux De Change (BDC) rate, as well as the positive balance of payments position.

Nigeria FX Code

One of the key measures introduced by the CBN to ensure exchange rate stability was the Nigeria FX Code, launched by the apex bank on January 28, which was introduced in the wake of the take-off of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), unveiled by the regulator on December 2 last year.

Aimed at boosting transparency in the forex market, EFEMS saw the CBN pegging the minimum foreign exchange trade on the platform at $100,000 and directing authorised dealers to deploy the Bloomberg BMatch as the EFEMS for their trading activities in the forex market from December 2, 2024.

“The Bloomberg BMatch platform will enhance the integrity and operational efficiency of the FX market by providing transparent and automated matching of trades leading to market efficiency and greater price discovery,” the apex bank said.

Furthermore, the CBN introduced new guidelines restricting all transactions in the NFEM to only authorised dealers and pro- hibiting dealings with unlicensed with unlicensed intermediaries.

It also said that all market participants were expected to adhere to the highest code of ethics and professional conduct in the NFEM in line with the Nigerian FX Code, which the regulator launched on January 29.

CPPE assessment

Significantly, in its review of the Nigerian economy in 2025 and outlook for 2026, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) identified stability in the foreign exchange market as the most visible macroeconomic achievement for the Nigerian

Inflation decelerated sharply from 24.48 percent in January to about 14.45 percent by November 2025. The slowdown was supported by currency stability, easing logistics pressures and improving supply conditions

economy in 2025. It noted that the naira/dollar exchange rate was mostly within the N1,440–N1,500 per dollar band this year, a development, the economic think thank, said, boosted investors’ and business confidence in the outgoing year.

According to the CPPE, “the year 2025 marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s macroeconomic trajectory following the turbulence associated with the early phase of reforms. Exchangerate stability emerged as the most visible achievement, with the naira largely trading within the N1,440–N1,500/US$ band.

Periodic marginal appreciation strengthened business confidence, eased imported inflation and restored predictability to pricing, contracting and investment planning. “Inflation decelerated sharply from 24.48 percent in January to about 14.45 percent by November 2025.

The slowdown was supported by currency stability, easing lo- gistics pressures and improving supply conditions. Several food items and imported consumer goods recorded outright price declines, contributing to improved consumer sentiment and reduced price volatility.

“Business confidence strengthened materially. The NESG–Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Index remained positive for most of the year, reflecting improved investor perception and a gradual recovery in corporate profitability. Many firms that posted losses in 2024 returned to profit in 2025, underscoring the stabilisation gains.”

Rating agencies back reforms

In the same vein, during the year, leading credit rating agencies such as Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, commended the apex bank’s policy reforms.

For instance, Fitch Ratings, which noted that the reforms, including the liberalisation of the foreign exchange (FX) market, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetisation, had improved policy credibility and reduced macroeconomic risks, upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating in April 2025 and adjusted the country’s longterm foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) from negative to stable.

Also, in May, Moody’s up- graded Nigeria’s sovereign rating from Caa1 to B3 and adjusted the country’s economic outlook from positive to stable, citing the CBN’s forex reforms, which, according to the agency, has improved the balance of payment.

“The recent overhaul of Nigeria’s foreign exchange manage- ment framework has markedly improved the balance of payments and bolstered the CBN’s (Central Bank of Nigeria) foreign exchange reserves,” the agency stated. It added: “The stable outlook reflects our expectations that external and fiscal improvements will decelerate but will not reverse entirely.”

Dividend suspension directive

However, arguably one of the most significant developments that occurred in the money market in 2025, was the CBN’s circular to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) on June 13, in which it directed lenders operating under regulatory forbearance, to temporarily suspend dividend payments, defer bonuses for executives and halt investments in foreign subsidiaries.

The apex bank, which explained that the directive applies to DMBs currently benefitting from forbearance in relation to credit exposures and Single Obli- gor Limit (SOL) breaches, said the measures will be in place until it is able to independently verify the capital adequacy of the lenders.

It further said that the measures are part of its strategy to bolster capital buffers, improve balance sheet resilience, and ensure pru- dent capital retention within the banking sector.

Capital restoration plans

The apex bank also issued another circular in July in which di- rected banks to submit a capital restoration plan as part of regulatory efforts to support the exit from the forbearance regime. It said the Capital Restoration Plan would complement its other measures which include termination of forbearance exposure and Single Obligor Limits waivers, suspension of payment of dividends, bonuses and Investment in foreign subsidiaries for affected banks.

New ATM, PoS regulations

Apart from the foregoing, another major development in the money market in 2025 was the new fees for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions introduced by the CBN, which came into effect across the country on March 1.

In announcing a review of the fees for ATM transactions, the apex bank said, in a circular, that the decision was, “in response to rising costs and the need to improve efficiency of ATM services in the banking industry.”

Under the new rules, customers withdrawing from their bank’s ATMs (on-us transactions) would continue to enjoy free withdrawals, however, customers withdrawing from other banks’ ATMs will be charged a N100 fee per N20,000 withdrawal at on-site ATMs (those located at bank branches).

For withdrawals from off-site ATMs (those that are not within banks’ premises, that is, places such as Shopping Malls and hos- pitals), customers not withdraw- ing from their bank’s ATM will be charged a N100 fee plus a surcharge of not more than N500 per N20,000 withdrawal.

Similarly, as part of its efforts to tackle rising Point of Sale (PoS) terminal fraud, the CBN in September released a circular titled: “Migration to ISO 20022 Standard for Payment Messaging and Man datory Geo-Tagging of Payment Terminals”.

In the circular, the apex bank directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), Switching and Processing Companies, Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs), Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs), Super Agents and other licensed operators in the payments ecosystem, to install native geolocation services, enabled with double-frequency Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers for reliable geo-location services system on all existing and newly deployed PoS terminals within sixty days.

It also directed that: “All payment terminals must be registered with a Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA) with accurate latitude/longitude coordinates indicating the Merchant/ Agent place of business/ service and status.”

Banking recapitalisation on track

Experts also note that the on- going banking recapitalisation exercise for which the CBN set a deadline of March 31, 2026, is proceeding well as lenders are all working towards beating the deadline by exploring options such as equity issuance, mergers, or license adjustments.

According to available data, while the estimated required capital gap at the beginning of the exercise, was about $4.1 trillion, the banks had raised $2.8 trillion as at October this year.

Conclusion

Although analysts argue that given that its reforms have yielded positive results, the CBN should stay the course and continue with use of orthodox monetary policy tools, they caution that certain unforeseen fiscal measures have the potential to undermine well-crafted orthodox monetary policies.