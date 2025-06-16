Share

The fiscal and monetary authorities have deepened collaboration against the backdrop of consistent easing in the Consumer Price Index ( CPI) known as headline inflation.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its inflation report for the month of May 2025 released on Monday put the may monthly inflation to 22.97% , relative to the April 2025 headline inflation figure of 23.71%,

The latest data released on Monday, indicates inflation rate decrease of 0.74% compared to the April 2025 headline inflation rate.

Given the consistent trending down in inflation figures month on month in the last four months, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun on Monday visited the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr Olayemi Cardoso to deepen fiscal–monetary policy alignment.

A statement issued by Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga said the meeting between Edun and Cardoso focused on sustaining and accelerating this momentum, essential to stabilising prices, boosting investor confidence, and empowering private sector-led growth.

“This meeting underscores the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative economic management, signalling a renewed focus on driving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria,” Manga said.

