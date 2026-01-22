Inflation Data: LCCI Lauds NBS’ Consistent, Transparent Reporting

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has affirmed that the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) methodology is technically sound, statistically credible, and fully aligned with international best practices.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, disclosed that the revision reflected a legitimate correction of base-year distortions following the CPI rebasing exercise and does not constitute any manipulation of inflation outcomes.

Almona said: “By adopting a twelve-month average for 2024 as the base year (2024 = 100), rather than a single-month reference, the NBS prudently avoided artificial inflation spikes that often occur after long gaps between base years, particularly relevant given Nigeria’s 15-year shift from the 2009 base.

“This approach strengthens analytical accuracy, preserves policy relevance, and enhances the credibility of inflation measurement. The NBS’s clear communication and distinction between statistical base effects and underlying economic conditions also helped reinforce transparency and public confidence.”

She continued: “Beyond methodology, the December 2025 inflation figures indicate a clear slowdown in inflationary momentum. Headline inflation fell from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 15.15 per cent in December 2025, while month-on-month inflation more than halved.

This confirms a transition from rapid inflation to gradual disinflation, not an abrupt price reversal.” Further more, the LCCI DG added: “The sharp decline in food inflation, driven by falling prices of key staples such as grains, vegetables, garri, beans, and tomatoes, represents the most meaningful relief for households and reflects improving supply conditions.

“Nonetheless, inflation remains structurally elevated, with twelvemonth average headline inflation at 23.01 per cent and core inflation at 23.49 per cent, underscoring the lingering effects of past price shocks. “The LCCI, therefore, urges cautious optimism.

While inflation is clearly decelerating, elevated average inflation and energy-related cost pressures call for sustained policy discipline. “Continued focus on food supply chains, energy reform, transport efficiency, and productivity is essential to consolidating disinflation gains.”

According to her, “overall, the revised CPI represents improved measurement rather than a statistical distortion, and the December 2025 data reflect genuine economic stabilization,” adding that “Nigeria’s economy is cooling, inflationary pressures are easing, but full recovery will require consistent and coordinated policy action.”