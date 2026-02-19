Inflation: CPPE Admits Significant Moderation In January CPI

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has highlighted the significant moderation in Nigeria’s inflation dynamics as reflected in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January 2026.

Indeed, CPPE disclosed that headline inflation declined to 15.10 per cent year-on-year, compared with 27.61 per cent in January 2025 and 15.15 per cent in December 2025.

It added that month-on-month inflation turned negative at −2.88 per cent, indicating an actual easing in the general price level relative to December 2025.

Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, affirmed that this development represented an important macroeconomic shift with implications for household welfare, agricultural income sustainability, monetary policy direction, and private-sector investment strategy.

According to him, the easing in inflation pressures is broad-based across major components of the price index. Food inflation declined sharply to 8.89 per cent year-on-year, down from 29.63 per cent in January 2025 and 10.84 in December 2025.

This was alongside a −6.02 percent month-on-month movement driven by falling prices of staple food items. He added that core inflation also moderated to 17.72 per cent year-onyear, compared to 18.63 per cent in December 2025, confirming that price easing is extending beyond food into other segments of the consumption basket, even though underlying structural pressures remain elevated.

On the implications for household welfare and economic activity, the CPPE boss explained that “the sharp moderation in food inflation carries substantial welfare benefits because food accounts for the largest share of household expenditure in Nigeria.

“Lower food prices are therefore expected to: Improve real purchasing power, particularly for low-income households. Reduce poverty and food-security pressures. Yusuf noted that “the disinflation trend creates room for cautious and gradual monetary easing.

“However, this must remain data-driven given that core inflation and twelve-month average inflation remain elevated.”

On the implications for Investors and business strategy, he added that consumer-demand outlook: “Easing inflation—particularly food inflation—signals gradual recovery in real household demand, creating opportunities in consumer goods, retail, logistics, and services.”

He pointed out that support gradual recovery in consumer demand for non-food goods and services, adding that If sustained, these developments could stimulate retail trade, manufacturing utilisation, and service-sector activity, thereby supporting broader economic recovery.

On CPPE’s position on the country’s inflation rate, Yusuf noted: “Nigeria’s January 2026 inflation outcomes signal a meaningful transition toward macroeconomic stabilisation, driven primarily by declining food prices and supported by easing core inflation.

“The development is positive for household welfare, consumption recovery, and investment confidence, but presents downside risks for farm incomes and rural economic sustainability.” “The central policy priority is therefore to consolidate disinflation while protecting agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

“Achieving this balance will be critical to transforming current price moderation into durable stability, inclusive growth, and improved investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.”