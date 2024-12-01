Inflation: CBN must increase reserves, stabilize Naira, say Teriba, Rewane

Share

‘Nigeria exit its most painful reform-adjustment process in 2025’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Tuesday raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which benchmarks interest rates in the country, to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent. Experts say that the Central Bank is using the monetary tool to stabilise the exchange rate, in the hope that if it stabilizes the exchange rate, inflation would as well be moderate. But they insisted that the inflation would continue to rise and the exchange rate unstable until the reserves are raised to standard levels. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

CBN raises interest rate to 27.5% in November

For the sixth time since February, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which benchmarks interest rates in the country, to 27.50 per cent.

The interest rate was raised from 27.25 per cent by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced this at a press conference after the committee’s meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 33.88% in October 2024 despite CBN’s monetary tightening

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country’s headline inflation rate rose to 33.88 per cent in October 2024, up from 32.70 per cent in September. This reflects a 1.18 per cent increase over the previous month. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the headline inflation rate rose by 6.55 per cent points, significantly higher than the 27.33 per cent recorded in October 2023, indicating a continued acceleration in the domestic price level.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the country’s headline inflation rate in October 2024 rose to 2.64 per cent, marking a 0.12 percentage point rise from 2.52 per cent in September. This suggests a faster increase in the average price level in October than in September.

Nigeria’s food inflation rate for October 2024 rose to 39.16 per cent YoY, 7.64 per cent higher than the 31.52 per cent rate recorded in October 2023. The increase in food prices was driven by items such as Guinea Corn, Rice, and Maize (Bread and Cereals), Yam and Cocoyam (Potatoes, Yam & other tubers), Palm Oil and Vegetable Oil (Oil and Fats), and beverages like Milo and Lipton (Coffee, Tea, and cocoa).

Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, rose to 28.37 per cent YoY in October 2024, up by 5.79 per cent points from 22.58 per cent in October 2023. This increase underscores the broad-based nature of inflationary pressures in Nigeria. Analysts believe that Nigeria’s persistent inflation, now at 33.88 per cent, signals the need for urgent policy interventions.

While analysts anticipate a hold on the policy rate in the next CBN MPC meeting, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may consider further tightening of monetary policy by 25bps as previous interest rate hikes have had limited success in curbing inflation. However, more rate hikes could negatively impact economic growth and increase business borrowing costs, experts warn.

MPR hike, not solution to inflation

According the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, the primary fuel of inflation is devaluation of the Naira and that has continued unabated, “yes, in spite of the few days of respite, the journey has been downward and as long as that is happening, it is not reasonable to expect inflation to come down.”

“The trend of inflation in Nigeria would remain on the upward trend until you stabilise the exchange rate and so, if the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) tightened the MPR, they were doing so because they saw that the exchange rate of the Naira was not strengthened, and unless the exchange rate of the Naira strengthens, that is when you would expect the inflation to start declining,” he stated.

Teriba noted that there is no stakeholder in the Nigerian project that is comfortable with the rising interest rate, which is fueled by the endless tightening of the MPR by the Central Bank, saying, however that the Central Bank cannot be blamed for the tightening; “clearly, they are trying to use the instruments at their disposal to stabilise the exchange rate and they are doing that in the hope that if they stablise the exchange rate, the inflation will as well moderate.”

He disclosed that at the point the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started meeting in February, inflation and exchange rate had worsened. “At the point they started meeting, it would make very little difference if they hike rate because the problem wasn’t rate hiking; the problem was reserve inadequacy,” he said.

“Since the Monetary Policy Committee started meeting in February, what has happened to reserves? Has the reserve become more adequate? So, it is futile to be hiking interest rates if the reserves are not adequate because inadequate reserves means capital volatility, exchange rate volatility; capital flow volatility and exchange rate volatility will make the MPR hike ineffective in achieving the price stability objective. So, what the Central Bank needs to do in concert with the government is to get reserves up to adequate levels. Somebody tells us that reserves have been increased to $37 billion! Is that the adequate level? Two year ago, we had $40 billion reserves. So, let’s stop deceiving ourselves. We are talking of the threshold. If you say that a patient does not have blood in his body, you don’t come and tell us that he has one pint of blood in his body as if that is what he needs to stay alive.”

“Our level of reserves is very poor. No matter whatever you are doing; desperately and very urgently, take steps to shore up the reserves because if you are able to reach adequate reserves, the exchange rate will come down and if exchange comes down, inflation will come down; you bring down the interest rate, so that everybody will breathe more freely than choking everything up. If you have not met reserve adequacy, you are not doing anything. That is the reality; you must make the reserves adequacy rate up to required levels. If you like, raise the MPR by 100 per cent, if you like, raise the CRR by 100 per cent, it is not going to stabilize the exchange rate and if the exchange rate is not stable, inflation will not come down,” Teriba stated.

In a similar thought, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane, asked the Central Bank to prioritise stabilizing the Naira and controlling money supply growth as a critical step to mitigating inflationary pressures.

According to Rewane, between August and now, the exchange rate has depreciated by 5.1 per cent at the official market and 6.9 per cent at the parallel market, noting that the divergence between the parallel market and the official exchange rates were due to foreign exchange supply constraints.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 2024 Macroeconomic Outlook Forum organized by Parthian Group in Lagos, Rewane noted that Nigeria’s economic recovery in 2025 depends on the implementation of well sequenced reforms and macroeconomic stability, noting that the economy is set to exit the most painful phase of its reform-adjustment process next year.

Food inflation nears 40%

Nigeria’s inflation rate touched 33.88 per cent in the month of October, up from 32.70 per cent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

This marks a continuation of the upward trend observed in September, when the nation recorded a reversal of a two-month decline.

The October inflation figure represents a 1.18 percentage point increase from September’s rate, reflecting a sharper rise in prices over the month.

Year-on-year, the inflation rate was 6.55 percentage points higher than the 27.33 per cent recorded in October 2023, underscoring the sustained price pressures facing the economy.

This came as the National Bureau of Statistics disclosed that 20.8 per cent of Nigerian households resorted to borrowing food or seeking help from friends and relatives to survive over the past 30 days.

This finding is contained in the General Household Survey-Panel Wave 5 (2023/2024), supported by the World Bank. It reveals the grim state of food insecurity across the country.

According to the report, 65.8 per cent of households were unable to afford healthy, nutritious, or preferred meals due to financial difficulties, while 63.8 per cent relied on a limited variety of foods.

A further 62.4 per cent of households admitted to being anxious about running out of food, with 60.5 per cent saying they ate less than they should.

Very alarmingly, 12.3 per cent reported that at least one member of their household went an entire day without food.

The report read: “Approximately two out of three households (65.8 per cent) reported being unable to eat healthy, nutritious, or preferred foods because of lack of money in the last 30 days. 63.8 per cent of households ate only a few kinds of food due to lack of money; 62.4 per cent were worried about not having enough food to eat, and 60.5 per cent ate less than they thought they should.

“Furthermore, 12.3 per cent reported that at least one person in the household went without eating for a whole day, and 20.8 per cent of households had to borrow food or rely on help from friends or relatives.”

Nigerians groan

With the current economic situation in Nigeria, especially with the issue of the high cost of fuel and devaluation of the Naira crisis, which started at the beginning of the President Bola Tinubu administration, Nigerians are living from hand to mouth.

According to Mr. Ogenero Odafe, a factory worker, the salary from the factory work that he is presently managing is barely taking care of him and his family due to the skyrocketing prices of food items in the market today.

“My salary is below N80,000 and that is what I use in running a home of five people. The situation has become worse that one could hardly eat two decent meals in a day due to the situation. My take home pay does not take me home anymore because it is from it that I pay my children’s school fees, provide food and other basic needs for the home, pay house rent and also transport myself to work on a daily basis.

“The situation is getting complicated such that one has been living on salary advances and loans to make ends meet. Things have gone so bad because one has been servicing loans from the little salary that I am being paid. Before the middle of the month, one will run out of cash,” he said.

Odafe is not alone in the cost-of-living crisis that many families are facing in Nigeria today as Ifeanyi Fabian, a professional electrician was recently forced to relocate his family from Lagos to the village due to his inability to maintain an apartment in Lagos.

He lamented that the money he was earning from his work was no longer enough to pay the rent and feed his family of six.

