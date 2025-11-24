Inflation: Analysts Expect MPC To Cut Rates Again Amid Deceleration

The sharp drop in inflation in October and stronger macro indicators, such as naira stability and rising foreign exchange reserves, make it likely that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will again cut its benchmark policy rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow, analysts have said.

For instance, commenting on the October 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week, analysts at Comercio Partners said they expect the MPC to deliver a 100-basis point rate cut at the end of its meeting tomorrow, which is the committee’s last scheduled meeting for 2025.

They stated: “Inflation in October 2025 declined for the seventh straight month, moderating to 16.05% from 18.02 per cent in September, a decline of 1.97 per cent. Food inflation fell to 13.12 per cent from 16.87 per cent, a decline of 3.75 per cent. Core inflation declined to 18.69 per cent from 19.53 per cent, a decline of 0.84 per cent.

The sustained decline signals firmer price stability, reduced cost pressures, and improving macroeconomic conditions in Nigeria. “With stronger macro indicators, recent rating actions reinforce the momentum. In October, Fitch affirmed Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating with a Stable Outlook, while S&P maintained its ‘B-’ rating and shifted the outlook to Positive.

The reforms earlier introduced in 2023 and 2024, are now entering their payoff phase in 2025. The initial costs were steep, but much of the adjustment has now been absorbed, and Nigeria’s macro environment shows clearer stability.

“Also, the improvement in Nigeria’s macro and credit environment is expected to continue to attract Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and, over time, stronger Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), given the attractive returns and high-interest-rate environment.

These flows are expected to further strengthen external reserves and provide additional support to the naira.” Thus, they projected that: “Given the significant improvement in inflation and the relative stability of the exchange rate, we anticipate that the Committee will implement a 100-basis point rate cut, which would mark the second rate cut this year.

This projection is supported by the clear disinflation trend and continued exchange rate stability.” Similarly, while reacting to the October inflation data, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, in a report released last week, stated: “Looking ahead, we expect the disinflationary trend to continue in the near term, helped by a more stable exchange rate, improved food supply dynamics, and the lingering effect of favourable base-year comparisons.

However, the recent uptick in month-on-month inflation reminds us that short-term pressures are still very much alive. “The food basket remains the most vulnerable segment, with supply chain disruptions, climate challenges, and persistent security concerns in key producing regions continuing to limit the pace of relief for consumers.

Core inflation should also ease gradually, though cost pressures from transportation, housing, and essential services will keep the decline slow.

While energy prices have been quite volatile in recent weeks, we do not expect this to significantly distort headline inflation, largely because energy has a relatively small weighting in Nigeria’s CPI structure. “This naturally dampens the direct impact of pump price adjustments or global oil price swings on the broader inflation basket.

Overall, we project headline inflation to moderate further to around 15.52% in November 2025.” They further said: “Since the Monetary Policy Committee started easing rates in September, the sustained slowdown in inflation has strengthened market expectations that another rate cut may be on the table when the Committee meets next (this) week.

With businesses still grappling with high operating costs and consumers under pressure, a further 50bps reduction in the MPR appears likely.” “The MPC is clearly trying to strike a balance—supporting economic activity without losing sight of inflation dynamics in an economy that is still adjusting to multiple structural constraints,” the analysts added.

However, in their reaction to the October CPI report, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank stated that while headline inflation extended its downward trajectory for the seventh consecutive month, “Overall, the balance of pressures underscores a continued sticky core inflation environment, despite the y/y moderation.”

Consequently, they predicted that the MPC will probably leave rates unchanged at the end of its meeting tomorrow. As the analysts put it, “we expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain a cautious and restrictive policy stance at their upcoming meeting on 24th and 25th of November 2025.

The Committee is likely to await clear evidence of sustained inflation moderation before continuing the policy easing path they commenced at their last meeting, particularly considering the renewed m/m inflation pressures.