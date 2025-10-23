Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Records 63% Profit Growth In 2025

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc (ITMB) has reported a robust financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with profit before tax surging by 63 per cent to N2.18 billion, compared to N1.33 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited financial statements released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) show significant growth across key income lines, reflecting improved operational efficiency and strong balance sheet management. The bank’s turnover rose by 50 per cent year-on-year to N4.58 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up from N3.06 billion in the same period last year.

This growth was driven by a substantial increase in interest income and other operating earnings. Interest and similar income grew sharply to N3.80 billion from N2.46 billion, reflecting higher yields on loans, advances, and investment securities amid a rising interest rate environment.

However, interest and similar expenses increased to N1.23 billion from N774 million, following higher funding costs and increased borrowings. Consequently, net interest income rose to N2.58 billion, a 52 per cent increase compared to N1.69 billion in 2024.

Net fees and commission income also grew by 129 per cent to N196.16 million, up from N85.65 million in 2024, supported by stronger transactional volumes and increased mortgage origination activity. The bank reported N3.36 billion in total operating income for the period, compared to N2.28 billion in the prior year, representing a 47 per cent growth.