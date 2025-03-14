Infidelity: Oluwadolarz’s Alleged Side Chick Breaks Silence, Debunks Ifeluv’s Claims

Share

Amid the ongoing scandal regarding content creator Oluwadolarz and ex-fiance Ifeluv’s split, Omolola Fanimokun, the alleged side chick, has now spoken up. Lola on Wednesday refuted the allegations, expressing her disappointment over what she described as ‘baseless accusations’.

She maintained her innocence and clarified the circumstances surrounding her associations with the skitmaker. First things first, I like to think I’m a very great actress (if I do say so myself) so I don’t have to sleep around for roles, my talent literally speaks for itself.

Clearing the air on Ifeluv’s allegations of catching her in Oluwadolaz’s bathroom, she stressed that she was in another bathroom entirely cleaning up after a videoshoot. “Now, about ‘catching me in the bathroom’

I had just finished shooting a pepper content behind his studio house (video posted above,also on my page) and I needed to wash my body instantly so he asked me to use HIS SISTER’S ROOM, the bathroom she’s claiming she “caught me in” was HIS YOUNGER SISTER’S BATHROOM where I was dressing up, I don’t know why she conveniently forgot to add this detail.”

“Furthermore, accusing me of sleeping with your fiancé is one thing; lying about multiple abortions just to evoke sympathy is another ball game entirely! That’s extremely petty.

I never imagined I’d have to deal with this sort of bs this early in my career,” Lola said Lola’s explanation comes amid the controversy after IfeLuv accused Oluwadolarz of serial infidelity and financial irresponsibility and claimed that he slept with Lola. Meanwhile, Mummy Dolarz, the mother of comedian Oluwadolarz, has pleaded with her son’s fiancee Ifeoluwa ‘Ifeluv’ Adegoke to resolve their relationship issues amicably.

Mummy Dolarz begged Ifeluv to reconsider their separation. She also revealed that she had always supported Ifeluv and even knelt for her on several occasions to resolve disputes with her son. Mummy Dolarz expressed her sadness and displeasure over the public feud, stating that she had never experienced such a situation before and was being insulted online.

