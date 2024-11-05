Infidelity: Equatorial Guinea Installs CCTV Surveillance In State Offices 

Share

The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teddy Nguema, on Tuesday, announced a new policy to install surveillance cameras in all state offices as part of a crackdown on misconduct and to bolster transparency and accountability.

The new development announced on X account is coming amid the scandal involving the arrest of Baltasar Engonga, the country’s Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF).

Engonga, a 54-year-old economist, is under investigation after authorities discovered over 400 sex tapes of prominent individuals’ spouses in his possession, uncovered during a fraud inquiry.

READ ALSO:

The surveillance policy aims to uphold ethical standards in public service and prevent further misconduct.

The Vice President, however, emphasized that the measure is designed to ensure adherence to the nation’s public service laws and to maintain the integrity of the administration.

“We have taken this measure to ensure compliance with the law on public officials and to eradicate improper and illicit behaviour,” the Vice President’s post read.

The government has made it clear that any unethical conduct captured on camera will face strict consequences, reinforcing its zero-tolerance stance against breaches of public trust.

Nguema further announced a decisive suspension policy, stating that any official caught engaging in sexual relations within ministry offices, a violation of the country’s Code of Conduct and Public Ethics Law, would be immediately be suspended.

“Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as servants of the state,” he affirmed, calling for a renewed commitment to ethics and respect within public service.

The CCTV rollout underscores Equatorial Guinea’s firm stand against corruption, with authorities vowing severe repercussions for violations caught on camera.

While many officials support the initiative as a step towards reform, some have raised concerns about privacy implications.

The government, however, maintains that the surveillance aligns with legal frameworks aimed at enhancing governance and safeguarding public resources.

The timeline and scope of the installation remain undetermined, but the administration’s commitment to transparency signals a pivotal move towards restoring public trust.

Share

Please follow and like us: