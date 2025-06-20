Infertility Linked To Heart Problems In Women –Study

Share

Infertility appears linked to women’s risk of heart problems, an evidence review has suggested.

According to the review, women who are infertile have an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, with the risk highest among younger women and those who undergo fertility treatment, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

The research was reported in Copenhagen, Denmark, recently at a joint meeting of the European Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and the European Society of Endocrinology.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peerreviewed journal. The study “suggests that infertility could be an early warning sign for future heart health issues,” lead researcher Dr. Elena Armeni said in a news release.

She’s an endo – crinologist with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece. For their review, researchers pooled data from 21 studies involving nearly 179,000 women with infertility and nearly 3.4 million women without fertility issues.

The team compared heart health indicators between the two groups and found that infertile women had a 17 per cent increased risk of heart disease; 16 per cent increased risk of stroke; and 14 per cent increased risk of health conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels.

