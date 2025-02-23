Inferno: Zamfara LG Chairman Distributes Relief Materials To Victims 

Share

The Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Comrade Munir Haidara Kaura, has distributed relief materials to victims and the affected families of a recent fire outbreak which consumed the lives of 17 almajiris while other 17 sustained various degrees of injuries.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony of the relief materials at Kaura Namoda local government Secretariat on Saturday, Comrade Munir, said the beneficiaries comprise parents and guardians of the 17 deceased children and 17 injured children.

“This gesture followed the successful treatment of the 17 injured children who were admitted to Kaura Namoda General Hospital by the Local Government council.

“The relief items have been donated by the Federal Government which included food items comprising bags of rice, maize, vegetable oil and non-food items including detergents and medicament, all donated through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and cash assistance from the state government.

“We have also received financial support from the local government councils Chairmen of Birinin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi of N250,000 each and cash donation of N200,000 from the former Chairman of Kaura Namoda, Lawal Liman among others.

“Some individuals also donated cash, clothing materials and other items to the beneficiaries.

“We are distributing these items to the families of the victims to support them and reduce the trauma the disaster may have caused”, he added.

Comrade Haidara further commended Governor Dauda Lawal who had virtually assigned a delegation under his Deputy, Malam Mani Mummuni with a donation of N2 million.

“We also extend our appreciation to the NEMA for their timely intervention and donation to the incident,” Haidara commended.

He called on the people of Kaura Namoda, Zamfara and the nation at large, as well as the parents and guardians who lost their children to consider the incident as destined by the Almighty God.

Haidara also prayed to Almighty God to prevent the reoccurrence of such disasters in the future.

