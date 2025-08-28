Inferno: Sokoto Govt To File Criminal Complaints Against Contracting Firms

The Sokoto State Government has terminated contracts awarded to over 30 contracting firms engaged to renovate sections of the Sokoto Central Market gutted by fire in 2021.

The decision was reached during Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The market, one of the state’s largest commercial hubs, was severely damaged by a fire in 2021. In 2022, the previous administration awarded renovation contracts to 36 firms, each receiving a 30% mobilisation fee and a 10-month deadline to deliver.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Nasiru Muhammad Binji, disclosed that most of the contractors abandoned the project sites, failing to justify funds received.

“Less than six contractors are genuinely owed, while over 30 firms remain indebted to the government for funds not justified by work done,” Binji said.

The council has directed the Sokoto Investment Company to settle the few eligible firms, recover funds from defaulting contractors, and prosecute those who fail to refund payments. The contracts will be re-awarded to reputable companies for immediate completion.

“All decisions were taken in the best interest of the people of Sokoto State. We will not tolerate contract violations, delays, or negligence,” the commissioners said in a joint statement.

Findings from a review committee revealed that none of the defaulting companies communicated reasons for abandoning their sites, despite receiving mobilisation funds and reaching the project completion deadline.