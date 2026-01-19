Infantino Condemns Disruptions During AFCON Final

The President of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, has described as chaotic the scenes that marred the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final on Sunday, January 18.

According to the FIFA boss, the conduct of some Senegalese players and officials is unacceptable.

The AFCON final, which saw Morocco emerge as champio.ns, was briefly disrupted after Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty decision awarded to the hosts.

The incident sparked confusion inside the stadium and drew widespread reactions across the football community.

In a statement released after the match, Infantino expressed strong disapproval of the actions taken during the tense moments of the final.

He stated that both the behaviour of certain supporters and the decision by some members of the Senegal team and their technical crew to abandon the field of play went against the principles of fair play and sportsmanship.

According to the FIFA president, leaving the pitch in protest undermines the integrity of the game, especially during a major continental final watched by millions across the world.

He stressed that disagreements with officiating decisions should be handled through proper channels rather than actions that disrupt the match.

The dramatic walkout followed a controversial penalty call that ultimately influenced the outcome of the final in Morocco’s favour.

While emotions were high due to the importance of the match, football authorities have continued to emphasise the need for discipline and respect for match officials, regardless of the stakes involved.

African football’s governing body is expected to review the incident and determine whether any disciplinary measures will be taken in line with tournament regulations.

Meanwhile, Infantino reiterated FIFA’s commitment to promoting respect, order and fair competition at all levels of the sport.

The AFCON final incident has since reignited debates around refereeing standards, player conduct and crowd control at major football tournaments, as stakeholders call for measures to prevent similar occurrences in future competitions.