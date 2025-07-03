Infant Mortality: NIMR Hails Acceptance Of AZM Administration By Parents, Others

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has raised the alarm that Nigeria tops the infant and maternal mortality table in the world, decrying lack of viable data on the health menace.

Faced by the national and global challenges, World Health Organisation (WHO), in a 2022 report in new guidelines, recommended that countries with high infant mortality rates exceeding 60 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality rates above 80 per 1,000 live births should adopt periodic mass administration of Azithromycin (AZM) to children aged one to 11 months, as an additional child survival strategy to reduce infant mortality rate in those highly vulnerable countries.

Painting a report of high infant and maternal mortalities in Nigeria, the World Bank in the 2022 report stated that “Nigeria’s levels of maternal and child mortality are among the highest in the world, with maternal mortality representing 20 per cent of the global burden.”

In a similar report, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) study also indicated that though Nigeria represents 2.4 per cent of the world’s population, the country currently contributes 10 per cent of global deaths for pregnant mothers.

“Latest figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births, the fourth highest on Earth. Each year approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s second highest national total, while infant mortality rate currently stands at 69 per 1,000 live births while for under-fives it rises to 128 per 1,000 live births,” WHO report stated.

Therefore, with the WHO’s recommendation and in the face of the staggering report, the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMOH&SW(, in its swift response, directed the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) to lead the task for evaluation of this strategy.

Against this backdrop, the NIMR, Centre for Reproduction and Population Health Studies (CRePHS) at the Department of Clinical Sciences, swung into action with a project, tagged: “Mass Administration of Azithromycin in Children (SARMAAN Projects).”

According to the Director of Research, NIMR Centre for Reproduction and Population Health Studies (CRePHS) at the NIMR Department of Clinical Sciences, Prof Oliver Ezechi, the Mass Administration of Azithromycin in Children (SARMAAN Projects), as undertaken, was a response to the 2022 new guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Infant mortality

Ezechi, a Consultant ObstetricianGynaecologist and a Professor of Maternal, Reproductive, and Child Health at the Department of Public Health, Lead City University, Ibadan, said the SARMAAN Project was undertaken as one of NIMR Centre’s numerous research projects to generate outputs that inform evidence-based decision-making and policy to reduce infant mortality.

The ongoing SARMAAN Projects in two phases is undertaken by Ezechi, and two Research Fellows of the institute; Dr Abideen Salako, a Consultant Paediatrician and Dr Folahanmi Akinsolu, a Specialist in Public Health. The first phase, SARMAAN I, a pilot tested phase spanned over two years in four Northern states of the country – Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Sokoto states, and two Southern states of Abia and Akwa Ibom states, respectively.

But, following the completion of the first phase and the success recorded in SARMAAN I, and based on the emerging findings from similar studies, there was a consensus to expand the project to 10 high burdens under five mortalities in the North – Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Zamfara states.

They are now calling for the vaccines against infant mortality

Under the SARMAAN projects, the Centre said that given credence to nations such as Nigeria to adopt periodic mass administration of Azithromycin (AZM) to children aged one to 11 months.

Providing more insight into the projects, Ezechi told journalists during the May media chat edition of the institute, stating that however concerns of the SARMAAN Projects remained regarding the safety of such interventions, particularly related to antimicrobial resistance and cost-effectiveness.

He explained that the study, which is in operation with several government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and international development partners, derives its funding from the Global Fund.

Survival strategy

“We not only assessed the safety and antimicrobial resistance profiles, but also examined the cost-effectiveness and the most appropriate child survival strategy platforms to integrate the MDA during implementation,” he said.

But, while administering the (AZM) to children, the age band was expanded from one-11 to one-59 months. Accordingly, Ezechi revealed that the study was powered to detect a change in under-five mortality rates, and that SARMAAN II Project is ongoing and would last for four years.

Based on the study, the baseline data collection and antimicrobial sample collections had been concluded in states such as Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto and Bauchi, under the phase one.

On the key achievements of the SARMAAN I, the study established in SARMAAN I that mass AZM administration is safe, does not worsen antimicrobial resistance profiles, and is most cost-effective when integrated into existing child health programmes.

Under SARMAAN I, a total of 1.8 million doses of AZT were administered to children across six states and 52 local government areas, while a total of 2,467,196 doses of AZM were administered to 5,767,083 children in two states of Kebbi and Kaduna states, and 44 local government areas in SARMAAN II phase.

The Centre, however, expressed satisfaction that there was demonstration of both rich and community acceptance of AZM mass administration in those states under the study, saying as part of its achievements, the study provided direct and indirect employment opportunities for several Nigerians.

Besides, the project, Ezechi added, attracted effective collaboration with the state ministry of health and local communities in the respective states, as those states and local communities took ownership of the project.

Based on the study, Ezechi said it is noteworthy that parents and communities under the purview of the project are not only cooperating, they are now calling for the vaccines against infant mortality.

“Parents in those states and local government areas are cooperating and ready to contribute to the sustenance of the project,” he stated, saying “we need to ensure that our children stop dying.”

The Director of Research hailed the acceptance of the mass AZM administration by parents and caregivers as an additional child survival strategy, lauding the successful integration of SARMAAN projects into existing child survival platforms. Despite the success of the SARMAAN Project 1, he highlighted some challenges that were encountered in the course of the study.

Challenges

Ezechi, in his presentation, identified among others, poor recognition of the critical role research plays in national development; weak health system as impacting optimal project delivery; lack of and suboptimal laboratory infrastructure that hampered the efficient conduct of large-scale studies and implementation efforts of the vaccines as they have to carry out samples analysis at NIMR laboratory due to lack of laboratories in those states; as well as the challenge of insecurity which is making access to some of the areas more challenging.

Other challenges include poor road network and hard-to-reach areas that make effective monitoring of activities difficult; limited awareness and the need to integrate research findings into policy, as well as reducing the potential impact of research outputs on health outcomes.

Listed among the challenges encountered include the shortage of skilled personnel trained in research methodologies, implementation science, and advocacy, logistical hurdles in reaching remote populations, cultural barriers that influence community acceptance, and sustainability issues stemming from dependence on external funding sources as major handicap research its efforts.

The Director of Research, however, spotlighted the contributions of the CRePHS to research, innovation, and policy, particularly based on key findings from the SARMAAN project, and how the Centre has shaped national health policies, especially in the area of infant and maternal mortality.

According to him, the NIMR Centre for Reproduction and Population Health Studies (CRePHS) domiciles at the Department of Clinical Sciences is a multidisciplinary research centre dedicated to advancing maternal, reproductive, child, and population health.

The Centre’s activities and research work typically address a broad spectrum of health issues, spanning communicable and noncommunicable diseases, with a focus on improving health outcomes across the country.