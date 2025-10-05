Inequality: AfCLSD, KTDF collaborate on gender justice

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy, and Development, in collaboration with Kozaki Transformation and Development Foundation, has launched the Male Feminist Network (MFN) Project in the state to mobilize men as allies in the fight against gender inequality.

The event brought together diverse groups of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, school administrators, media representatives, and union leaders from the motorcycle and Keke riders union, mechanics union, and barbers union.

The gathering was aimed at raising awareness about harmful masculinity and fostering the culture of empathy, respect, and justice.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Kozaki, Rev. Father Isaiah Ter, urged men to take responsibility in dismantling cultural norms that perpetuate gender-based discrimination.

Rev. Father Isaiah Ter emphasised the crucial role men play in reshaping attitudes and behaviours toward women and girls in society.

Presenting the core concept of the MFN Project, Ukon David, described it as a transformative movement that helps men unlearn toxic masculinity and embrace values that support gender equality.

He highlighted the project’s goal of building a network of male allies committed to promoting inclusive communities.

In a keynote lecture entitled “Becoming a Male Ally: From Conviction to Consistency”, delivered by Associate Professor Elijah Ikpanor, participants were asked to go beyond verbal support and integrate allyship into their everyday actions.

Ikpanor stressed that consistency in behavior and leadership is essential for meaningful change.

Participants at the event expressed renewed understanding of masculinity, acknowledging their past roles in reinforcing harmful gender norms.

They pledged to become active ambassadors of the MFN Project within their communities, with several unions submitting lists of interested members for future engagement.

Other stakeholders affirmed their readiness to work together in ensuring that men become champions of equity and allies in building safer, more inclusive communities.