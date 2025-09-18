INEC’s Voters Register Remains Source Of Electoral Frauds

My opinion last week, entitled: ‘Without Credible Voters Register, Election Rigging is Unstoppable’, was consequent upon concerns raised by two of Nigeria’s prominent politicians. Goodluck Jonathan says that defection by elected officials from one party to the other without repercussions contrary to the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution distorts politics and renders Nigerian political culture incoherent.

Atiku Abubakar attacked current INEC voters’ review the credibility he questioned as the figure allegedly obtained from Osun State (over 300,000) rivalled that of Sokoto, Kano, and Borno states which according to him have only registered a little above 700,000.

Readers received my essay with mixed feelings. Some agreed with me while others disagreed, telling me to find a more troubling issue to write about. Those who disagreed with me tended to be more than those that agreed which shows that the present ruling culture and those that control it are more alert and assertive but they are wrong because their opinion issues from crass ignorance.

In any case, I hold the opinion that ignorance is contrary to Achebean dogma that the trouble with Nigeria is bad leadership. Ignorance is suffocating and asphyxiating Nigeria particularly at the top echelon of the ruling class.

Nigeria’s electoral process is a game of numbers, and whoever tries to tweak or twist the figure against the North has struck at the taproot of Northern political dominance.

My position in that essay is that every e l e c t i o n since 1951 to date except the June 12, 1993 presidential election has been rigged until Prof. Humphrey Nwosu dispensed with the British-designed Voters Register, a databank of the living, dead and ghosts and settled for the Modified Open Ballot System whereby at every polling booth, every living person who presented valid INEC voter’s card is accredited to vote after the party agents, security and INEC officials have ascertained and approved the accredited voters.

After voting, those electoral stakeholders counted the votes and ascribed to the candidates the lawful ballots and declared the winner. This is the electoral magic that birthed the June 12 presidential election that current kleptocrats have seized upon, converted and turned to totem to legitimise their political empire and business.

Before 2015, the current controllers of the present political culture were at the receiving end of the Peoples Democratic Party’s topsy turvy political heists and brigandage and cried to high heavens bemoaning their electoral woes but like all things human, the PDP’s cup ran over and got spilt in 2015 when President Jonathan couldn’t hold the dictator’s sword firmly and it was snatched from him by Buhariled All Progressives Congress. President Jonathan appointed Prof. Attahiru Jega to drive the electoral reforms.

The electoral reforms were anchored on three key components, namely; the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) used to register or review existing registered voters. It was taunted as being able to detect double or multiple registrations, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for accrediting voters before voting and the etransmission of election results for collation popularly called IREV, which is an electronic portal whereby results from the over 800,000 polling booths are transmitted for public views.

It was this magnificent system that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu recruited by Buhari in 2016 had extolled as “innovations” in his presentation at the Chatham House, London on Monday, November 21, 2022 holding the same to be rigging-proof. Electoral crimes are systemic.

It involves several aspects encompassing the legal framework, political infrastructure such as the Census data out of which the Voter Register is derived, the legal cover through ambiguous statutory provisions and conflicting judicial decisions and the security cover from the police and armed forces. But the most important of these aspects is the voters Register. Every election rigger will first study the election register to know whether it is a credible document or factitious.

Like the Nigerian census that is a data of people, ghosts and mere numbers, INEC Voters Register derives from this fake census. Nigerian census infrastructure is based on Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) for which each geographic delineation, a minimum value of 350 is ascribed.

During the census, whether these EADs are counted or not, this minimum value (350) is ascribed. So, in the same logic, polling booths are created with a maximum of 500 voters, sometimes more, but most of them contain largely fictitious voters. In such situations, it is the politicians’ duty to fill in the data of actual personal names to fill the fictitious data.

In this way, INEC Voters Register is filled up with fictitious voters so that in 2023 when 93 million voters were registered to vote only a little above 20 million ‘voters’ voted but more than one third of that number were ghost voters whose ballots were stuffed into the ballot boxes.

It is in the light of this chicanery that I made the suggestion that INEC should be constituted by representatives of all participating parties while Voters Register should be discarded and in its place; National Voters Card or National Identity Card should be the qualifying instrument to register and vote wherever any prospective voter resides.

There should be appointed National Civic Registration Officers in the over 800,000 electoral wards responsible for registration of Nigerians and during elections to compile voters registers in each of the electoral wards and supervise electoral officers and agents and conduct the election. Each Ward Registration Officer must swear Oath of allegiance, which will be used against him if he flouts the oath.

Electoral crimes must be punished the same way armed robbery and other felonious offences are punished under the Criminal Code. If this system is adopted, election rigging will be extirpated and politicians will remain in their parties confident to face the ruling party on level playfield.