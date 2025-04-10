INEC: We’re Yet To Decide On Ward Delineation In Warri

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it has yet to reach a final decision on the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

New Telegraph recalls that the delineation exercise, which was ordered by the Supreme Court in December 2022, has generated significant tension in the constituency, prompting protests at INEC’s national headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement released by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun appealed to all stakeholders in the constituency to refrain from any actions that could threaten the peace and security of the area.

Olumekun noted that following the Supreme Court judgment, “the Commission embarked on extensive consultations from February 2023 to July 2024, involving all critical stakeholders.”

He added that comprehensive fieldwork was also carried out in all the communities within the three local government areas concerned, which led to the development of a draft report.

“The Commission held further consultations with stakeholders in Warri on Friday, April 4, 2025, where copies of the draft report were presented to representatives of all parties involved in the matter,” Olumekun said.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to provide stakeholders the opportunity to raise any concerns they might have, with the overall objective of reaching an amicable agreement endorsed by all parties.

Olumekun urged the representatives of the various stakeholders to submit their observations on the draft report, which will form the basis for further deliberations on the issue.

He assured that INEC remains committed to principles of fairness, equity, the rule of law, and continued consultation with all stakeholders throughout the process.

