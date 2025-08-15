INEC: We’re Ready For Tomorrow’s By-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is fully prepared for tomorrow’s legislative by-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states of the country.

INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement yesterday, said all non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the respective states. Olumekun, who is also the Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that election technology, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been configured for the election.

“The recruitment and training of ad hoc staff as well as security and logistics arrangements have been concluded. “The final consignment of sensitive materials will be delivered … as scheduled,” he added. He reminded political parties and candidates participating in the election that campaigns end at midnight on August 14.

Olumekun appealed to all those involved in the byelections to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, as doing so would ensure seamless processes.

The by-elections will hold in two senatorial districts in Anambra and Edo states; five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo states; and nine state constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna (2), Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba and Zamfara states.

The court-ordered rerun election in Enugu South 1 state constituency of Enugu State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa state constituency of Kano State will also hold simultaneously with the by-elections.

The National Commissioner also disclosed that 17 political parties were able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates for the 2026 FCT Area Council election, at the close of nomination on August 11.

He stated that the commission will publish the personal particulars of on Monday, August 18 in all our offices in the six Area Councils in the FCT in line with the provision of Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Olumekun appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents, and called on any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false could challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 22nd September 2025 which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election,” he stated.