INEC Warns Parties in Edo Against Postponement, Change of Venues

The Independent National Electoral Com- mission (INEC) has warned political parties that indicated interest to conduct primaries for the September governorship election in Edo State, to avoid unnecessary postponement, arbitrary changes of venues of their primaries, doctoring of delegates’ list or the submission of names that did not emerge from valid primaries as candidates for the election.

The commission also reminded the parties that Edo State is the constituency for the election, and warned that “primaries must take place within the state in line with Sections 84(4) and 5(b) of the Electoral Act 2022.” INEC in a statement on Thursday by National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, disclosed that 16 political parties have notified the commission of their intention to participate in the election as well as their dates of primaries.

Olumekun who is also Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the parties should avoid rancorous primaries that could lead to the breakdown of law and order, as a result of non-adherence to the provision of their constitutions and guidelines. “These are some of the issues that lead to a large number of pre-election litigations,” he said.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities for the Edo State election released by the commission, conduct of primaries by political parties is scheduled to hold between February 1 and 24. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the ruling party in the state, has scheduled its primary for the election of its governorship candidate for February 22, the same day with Labour Party (LP).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its own primary on February 17. It was discovered, how- ever, that except Boot Party (BP), which indicted direct as its mode of primary, all the other parties opted for indirect/delegate mode of primaries for the election of their candidates. PDP which held its ward congress on February 4, fixed February 10 for the election of its local government congress, while LP will hold its ward congress on February 18 and local government congress on the 20.

The APC will hold its ward congress on February 12, but no date was fixed for the local government congress. The National Commissioner promised that INEC will deploy its monitoring teams to monitor the primaries.