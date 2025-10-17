INEC Vows To Deepen Democracy Through Inclusive Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening democracy in Nigeria through inclusive, transparent, and credible electoral processes.

Acting Chairman of INEC, May AgbamucheMbu, stated this at the Quarterly Consultative Meeting with media executives held at its headquarters in Abuja. Agbamuche-Mbu underscored the Commission’s determination to ensure that all citizens have equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process.

She noted that 10 out of the 13 key activities to be carried out for the Anambra State Governorship Election have been completed.

She said the commission has been working assiduously and making arrangements for the successful conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Election and has had several engagements with security agencies at national, state and local government levels. She said: “In less than a month, precisely on 8th November, 2025, the Anambra State Governorship Election will be held.