The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has turned down a correspondence signed by the Acting Chairman of the Samuel Anyanwu-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying it falls short of legal requirements.

New Telegraph reports that Abdulrahaman Mohammed and Senator Anyanwu had written to the commission seeking to postpone the Ekiti Governorship primaries due to what they described as logistical reasons.

The letter dated November 06, 2025, titled “postponement of PDP Ekiti State Congress/Governorship primary,” said a new date will be communicated to the commission.

The statement reads, “The above subject matter refers. We wish to inform you that the PDP Ekiti State Congress and Governorship primary scheduled for November 8, 2025, has been postponed due to logistical reasons constraining this exercise.

“Kindly refer to our earlier letter to the commission on this subject matter. Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Ekiti Governorship Primary was conducted by the party on the 8th of November, 2025, with Dr Wole Oluyede emerging winner, having polled 279 votes to defeat Funso Agent, who scored 239 votes, and Funmilayo Ogun, who scored 17 votes.

In a letter addressed to the National Secretary of the party with reference number INEC/DEPM/PDF/286/94 and dated November 10, 2025, the said emphatically that the request was rejected.

The letter from INEC was signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran Anthony, titled “re-resolution of the PDP NWC meeting and postponement of Ekiti state Congress abs governorship primary”.

It reads, “Your Letter on the above subject refers. The Commission draws your attention that the notice is not in compliance with the requirement of part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and guidelines for Political Parties, 2022, which provides “the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party shall jointly sign the notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting and submit the same to the Commission.” Be guided.

“The commission hereby informs you that it has rejected your submission for non-compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Act. Thank you”.

The INEC letter invalidates the position of Abdulrahaman Mohammed as acting national chairman of the party.