The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to rely on the authentic result of the APC victory as declared by INEC following Saturday’s by-election.

Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of an election result from Babura Kofar Arewa Polling Unit 001, mischievously attributed to the Honourable Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

A statement by Mati Ali, PA Media and Publicity to the Hon. Minister of Defence, further stated that this claim is false, untrue, and deliberately misleading.

We wish to categorically state that the report is nothing but the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to distort facts and tarnish the good image of the Honourable Minister.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Minister’s actual polling unit is Babura Kofar Arewa Primary School Polling Unit 002, where His Excellency personally cast his vote.

The authentic result, as duly released by INEC and announced by the Returning Officer, is as follows: APC – 188 votes, PDP – 164 votes.

This official result confirms that the Honourable Minister secured a clear and convincing victory in his polling unit in favour of the APC.

Accordingly, we reaffirm that at Babura Kofar Arewa Primary School Polling Unit 002, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar emerged victorious during the Garki/Babura Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday, August 17, 2025.

We, therefore, call on the general public, party members, and the media to disregard the false reports in circulation and rely only on the authentic results as declared by INEC.