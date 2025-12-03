INEC To Suspend CVR Exercise On December 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the first phase of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended on Tuesday, December 10.

The commission had announced a total of 9,891,801 online pre-registrations nationwide, as of November 28, out of which 2,572,054 registrants have fully completed both physical and online registration, while 7,319,747 are yet to complete their physical registration.

INEC, in a statement by the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, on Wednesday, explained that the suspension is in line with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022.

It, however, stated that the Register of Voters would be on display from December 15 to 21, for claims and objections.

“The display will take place at local government offices where the exercise took place,” the statement added, and called those who had either registered, transferred, or updated their information during this phase, to use the opportunity to verify their details and report inaccuracies if any.

The commission also urged members of the public to draw its attention to any ineligible or deceased persons found on the register.

“Public participation in this process is essential to safeguarding the integrity of the Register of Voters,” INEC said.

It disclosed that the second phase of the CVR exercise would resume on January 5, 2026.

INEC, however, stated that the exercise is still suspended in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), “due to electoral activities in both locations,” and promised to announce new dates for the resumption of the exercise in both locations in due course.

The commission reaffirmed “its commitment to maintaining a credible, inclusive, and transparent Register of Voters, and counts on the continued cooperation of Nigerians as we work together to strengthen our democracy.”

INEC CVR exercise began on August 18, 2025, with online pre-registration for those who missed the previous exercises and others who attained the age of 18 after that.

This is followed by in-person registration on August 25 across its 774 local government areas and state offices and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).