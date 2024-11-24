INEC To Resume Nationwide Voter Registration February 2025

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday announced its plan to resumed the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from February 2025.

The electoral umpire who spoke through its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, in a memo dated November 20, 2024, said the exercise would commence at the LGA level and later extend to registration areas.

The Commission, however, charged Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to make some arrangements for the exercise.

“Kindly provide the following information for adequate preparation for the exercise: Status of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) and accessories in the state.

READ ALSO:

“Status of both coloured and black/white heavy-duty printers and availability of CVR Forms/materials.

“The commission is considering commencing the exercise at Local Government Area (LGA) level and later devolve to Registration Area (RA) level.

“The state offices are expected to identify and select staff that will work as voter registration officials.

“You are to please prepare the information of uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to facilitate the printing of the Register of uncollected PVCs for display during the exercise,” the memo read.

Recall that in July 2022, the electoral body suspended the CVR exercise ahead of the 2023 general election.

However, it conducted voter registration exercises in states in which off-cycle elections took place.

Share

Please follow and like us: