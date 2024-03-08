INEC To Meet NASS For Inclusion Of Affirmative Action In Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will meet with the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters on how to include affirmative action in the Electoral Act.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohamood Yakubu on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2024, said it shared the concern of Nigerians on the low level of gender representation in elective positions nationwide.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the commission had consistently urged political parties “to redress the obvious under-representation of women, youths and persons with disability by nominating more of them as candidates for elections.”

He stated that the National Assembly should introduce affirmative action as part of the electoral reforms that would ensure greater representation of women, youths and persons with disability in elective offices nationwide.

The Chairman disclosed that the commission created a Department of Gender and Inclusivity in 2021 to promote inclusive representation in the workplace and the electoral process.

He stated two successive secretaries to the commission are women, adding that out of 24 departments and directorates at the INEC headquarters, eleven (representing 46 per cent) are headed by women.

“We also have women serving as Administrative Secretaries in our state offices and heads of various departments at the state level.

“There is also no state in Nigeria without women serving as electoral officers (EOs) in charge of our Local Government Offices.

“In addition to departmental and other responsibilities, the commission has also built and equipped a crèche for the convenience of staff of all categories who are nursing mothers. Our intention is to extend such facility to our state offices as funds permit.”