INEC To Hold Voter Registration Across 811 Centres

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will hold in 811 centres across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this announcement on Friday after the commission’s regular meeting in Abuja.

Olumekun revealed that for easy identification, INEC would be deploying an online CVR Live Locator to assist citizens in locating their registration centres nationwide.

According to him, the electoral commission on Thursday uploaded a 38-page document to its website and other official online platforms indicating the addresses of the 811 in-person registration centres nationwide.

He further disclosed that after the July 23 update on requests for party registration, the commission had received eight more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

This, according to him, brought the number received so far to 151.

He noted that details of the latest requests, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leadership of the associations, had also been uploaded to the commission website and other online platforms for public information.

Olumekun reassured Nigerians that the commission would continue to keep citizens informed on all its activities.

“Thereafter, the two processes will continue simultaneously for a year until August 30.

“The exercise will be held in 811 centres made up of our 774 Local Government, 36 States and FCT offices nationwide from 9 am to 3 pm (Monday to Friday) every week except national public holidays.

“The locator will go live a day before the commencement of the CVR on Aug.17, 2025 and can be accessed at the following address: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator.

Similarly, dedicated telephone numbers have been given for each state of the federation to serve as a help desk for citizens who require further clarification.

“The procedure for both the online and in-person registrations remains the same as was the case in 2022. Detailed information on the process, including video clips, will once again be released by the commission next week.

“Having created the portal for party registration, the commission has commenced the shortlisting of the associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage.

“Details will be released immediately after the 16 bye-elections in 12 states scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16,” he stated.