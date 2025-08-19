INEC To Conduct Suspended Kaura Namoda Election Thursday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Thursday for the conclusion of the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency election in Zamfara State, which was earlier declared inconclusive.

INEC’s Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said in a statement that the Returning Officer was unable to declare a winner due to violence in five polling units across two registration areas.

According to him, the affected polling units have 3,572 registered voters, with 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected. He explained that the margin of lead between the two leading candidates stood at 1,662 votes. Based on Section 24(3) and (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, a supplementary election must be conducted in the affected areas before a winner can be declared.

Olumekun, who is also a National Commissioner of INEC, disclosed that the commission has successfully concluded elections in Enugu South I State Constituency of Enugu State and Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State, both of which were previously disrupted by violence and thuggery.

He announced that Ngene Bright Emeka of the Labour Party (LP) emerged winner in Enugu South, while Ya’u Garba Gwarmai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner in Ghari/Tsanyawa.