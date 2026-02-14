Inec Timetable: Pdp Factions Express Readiness For 2027 Election

The two contending factions for the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed readiness for the 2027 general elections.

The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction, in a statement by the spokes person, Ini Emembong, said the party is ready for the elections, “provided that they (INEC) can guarantee free, fair, credible elections.”

Also, Nyesom Wike faction in another statement by Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said “PDP is fully prepared to meet all Constitutional and regulatory requirements within the stipulated timelines.”

It urged all aspirants wishing to contest the 2027 elections on the party’s platform, “to remain calm, focused, prepared and be guided by subsequent directives from the leadership of our great party.”

It called on PDP members to remain intensify grassroots mobilisation, and uphold the enduring values that define the party.

The party assured those aspiring to contest elective offices “that all internal party disputes and pending litigations involving the party are being diligently pursued and are expected to be conclusively resolved well ahead of the window provided for political parties to conduct their primaries.”

The Court of Appeal, on Thursday, reserved judgment in the case seeking to determine the authentic leadership of the PDP.