INEC: The Reforms We Need

‘‘’Nigerian politicians have over the years become more desperate and daring in taking and retaining power; more reckless and greedy in their use and abuse of power; and more intolerant of opposition, criticism and efforts at replacing them’”

—(Electoral Reform Committee Report, 2008, Vol. 1: 19).

With the recent revelation made by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu that he still remains the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), despite insinuation to the contrary and series of controversies that trailed the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, his promise to institute reforms before the 2027 general elections has become an imperative.

That is more so, because the conduct of the Edo State governorship election in 2024, couched with the might-is-right syndrome has left a sour taste in the mouth of millions of concerned Nigerians.

And they keep asking the pertinent question: “Can we ever get it right in the conduit of Nigeria’s electoral process? Will our votes really count?” But good enough, INEC, according to Yakubu, is collaborating with the National Assembly to effect key electoral reforms, including those requiring amendments to the constitution and the Electoral Act.

He disclosed this in a recent media chat in Abuja that following a comprehensive review of the 2023 general elections, INEC submitted 142 recommendations, of which eight necessitate constitutional or statutory amendments.

Yet, the all-important questions persist. Can we ever get it right, as it was in the 1993 general elections under Prof. Humphrey Nwosu as the then Chairman of the Electoral Commission, which produced Chief M.K.O.Abiola (of blessed memory) as the president, though he was outrightly denied by the Major General Ibrahim Babangidaled military junta?

Can we conduct elections free of political violence; without mudslinging, smear campaigns, without ballot box snatching, threats and intimidation of perceived political opponents openly by paid political thugs? Can it be devoid of ethno-religious sentiments?

Will the IRev and other technology – based machines malfunction again, with glitches during the governorship and presidential elections with excuses given as it took place in 2023?

Will INEC officials deliver the election materials to the polling units, promptly as at when due? Can we have Nigerians in the Diaspora voting with the assurance that their votes will count? Yet, there is a fundamental issue to resolve once and for all.

That has to do with the obnoxious muscle – flexing primarily based on the humongous sums paid by the candidates at the political party level.

Instead of the huge sums of between N40 million to N100 million paid by the presidential candidates as it was in 2023 what about pegging it to a maximum of N5 million?

Yes, you read me right. Must politicking always be fixated on money? Can’t the members of each party contribute to fund the running of their secretariats? These are the flaming questions waiting to be quenched.

If winning is not about the candidate’s people-oriented vision, policies and programmes, his mental or professional capability and capacity, to solve the myriad of social, economic and infrastructural challenges that still bedevil the country, in the 21st century, how can we have elections of international standard?

It all means that the game and gambits to appropriate political power come 2027 is therefore, going to be dirty and messy, in line with the Machiavellian doctrine.

The prowling predators will muzzle the helpless prey; driven of course, by the jungle matrix of might-is- right! Or, is yours truly turning into an alarmist, ringing the dooms-day bell? Only time will tell.

But if in doubt consider and reflect on the unconstitutional suspension of Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State and the gale of defections of some political helmsmen, including state governors to the all-conquering APC!

Certainly, the opposition or coalition against the APC should be ready for a long-drawn battle. It is based on the imperative of having elections that produce the people’s choice as the eventual winners that yours truly

was the Guest Lecturer at the 2018 Independence Anniversary Lecture organised by the Nigeria Peace Group (NPG) at Le Paris Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The topic was: ‘Panacea for Peaceful Elections in Nigeria- Evaluating the roles of Politicians, Citizens, Security personnel, INEC and the Civil Society’.

The conclusion arrived at then was that INEC will continue to need the full support of all the stakeholders to succeed at the subsequent elections. And it is going to be more so, this time around in 2027 because the challenges are enormous.

Lest we forget, as reiterated in my opinion essay titled: ‘That INEC May Succeed in 2023 Elections’ severally published in May 2022, free, fair, credible and peaceful elections that are of internationally accepted standards form the firm and solid foundation on which to build the house of democracy, anywhere in the world.

But sad to say, that here in Nigeria these belong to the realm of one’s fecund imagination; the surreal sphere, or sheer idealism.

With an aberrant political structure, largely predicated on money and materialism, the centripetal force and push for political power is more to serve the greed and epicurean tastes of the average Nigerian politician than for the common good.

The political pendulum therefore, always swings towards the self rather than the state. And that explains one’s persist – ing worry about the search for good governance, anchored on sustainable economic progress in the national interest, which has remained an elusive rainbow, for decades, from one administration to another.

Worthy of note is that the statutory functions of INEC are well spelt out in Section15, Part 1of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended). So it is in Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010.

The subsisting laws empower INEC to conduct elections into elective political offices. These include executive offices such as that of the president, vice president, governors and their deputy. Also listed are elections into legislative offices such as the Senate and House of Representatives.

Going forward, INEC has to be firm on the issue of campaigns. They must be free of political violence As the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo rightly noted: “Violence has never been an instrument used by us, as founding fathers of the Nigerian Republic, to solve political problems.”

The way and manner some politicians go about their vile vituperation during campaigns couched with outright insults and innuendoes despite the several peace pacts signed gives cause for concern.

By leaving much of the substance of good governance to the base sentiments of religion and ethnicity it is obvious we may still be far from the Promised Land.

Stiffer penalties must therefore, be meted out to all those involved in one electoral malfeasance or another.

That should include any INEC official taking bribes from any candidate to manipulate election results. Stiff penalties will serve as strong deterrence to other miscreants.

Furthermore, INEC should frontally tackle the often delayed updating of the voter register and the distribution of the much-needed permanent voter cards/ PVCs. It should build on the achievements so far made.

These include the computerization of the electoral system, the coding of ballot papers, ballot boxes an d polling units. Let us learn a lesson or two from other countries where elections are carried out even on weekdays, peacefully without shutting down the national economy.

All said, the choices Nigerians will make in 2027 will shape the future of democratic dispensation in Nigeria and eventually determine our destiny as a people.

As rightly advised by Saminu Kanti: “Any leader who feels the pain and fights for you, support him or you lose. But if that leader doesn’t feel the pain and fight for you, don’t support him, fight for yourself. Be a leader and fight for others.”

