INEC Suspends Rerun Polls In Enugu, A’Ibom 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the February 3 re-run elections in Ikono/Ini federal constituency, Akwa Ibom State, and Enugu South 1 state constituency of Enugu State and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

INEC in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, explained that the suspension was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

Olumekun who is an INEC National Commissioner, stated that the suspension affected two polling units in Ikono/Ini federal constituency where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums.

He added that in Enugu South 1 state constituency, the suspension was due to the non-availability of original result sheets in all eight polling units at the commencement of polls.

According to him, in the Kunchi/Tsanyawa state constituency, the election was disrupted by thugs in all ten polling units.

Olumekun further explained that the decision of the commission to suspend the election “aligns with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

He added that necessary measures to fix another date for the affected constituencies would be announced after the INEC’s meeting on Monday, and called on “the security agencies to investigate the incidents, while the commission commits to thoroughly interrogating any breaches involving its officials.”