INEC Suspends Online CVR Registration In Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will, from Monday, September 15, suspend the online pre-registration option in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC, in a statement issued by National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, explained that this is to enable all pre-registrants to complete their registration at the designated physical (in-person) centres, without which the online option alone is invalid.

Olumekun, who is also Chairman ofthe Information and Voter Education Committee, announced the devolution of the voter registration to ward level in the territory, and said it is in line with the commission’s policy towards major off-cycle elections, “as was done ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections last year and more recently in Anambra State for the forthcoming governorship election.”

He stated that the physical (in-person) registration currently taking place in the FCT office and the six Area Council offices of the commission has been extended to all the 62 wards, making a total of 69 centres.

“The devolved registration will commence on Monday, 29th September 2025 and end on Wednesday, 8th October 2025,” he added.

The National Commissioner stated that the voter registration in the FCT would be suspended on October 8, 2025, “in line with the provision of Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 202,2, which requires the commission to end the process not later than 90 days before the date fixed for elections.”

The FCT Area Council election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Olumekun said online and in-person registration would resume after the election and continue until August 2026, when the nationwide continuous voter registration (CVR) will also be suspended ahead of the 2027 general election.

He appealed to all eligible citizens who are not registered voters to seize the opportunity of the devolution of the exercise to ward level in the FCT to register.

“Citizens who are registered voters elsewhere in the country may also transfer their registration to the FCT.

“Similarly, those who are already registered voters may transfer their registration to other parts of the FCT of their preference.

“However, no person should register more than once as double or multiple registration is a punishable offence under the law,” he warned.